U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) authored House Resolution 107, The Sergeant First Class Sean Cooley and Specialist Christopher Horton Congressional Gold Star Family Fellowship Program. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 107 in October 2019.

The legislation established a twelve-month, fully-funded fellowship in a Congressional office for siblings, spouses, or children of service members who have lost their lives in service to America.

On Tuesday, Congressman Kelly was pleased to announce the launch of the Gold Star Family Fellowship Program.

Frayser Hawkins, a U.S. Navy Veteran and native of New Albany, is the first Gold Star family member to be selected for the fellowship.

“It is an honor to give a voice on Capitol Hill to Gold Star families,” Rep. Kelly said. “Frayser is an excellent advocate for these men and women. His distinguished military career, coupled with a love for God and Country, will play an essential role as we formulate meaningful legislation on their behalf.”

Hawkins was excited about the selection and welcomed the opportunity.

“I am thankful for this opportunity to advocate for Gold Star families and Mississippi’s First Congressional District,” Hawkins said. “I’m looking forward to serving both Veterans and all Gold Star Families.”