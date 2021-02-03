Governor Reeves said Mississippi has currently given out over a quarter of a million vaccinations. He also said that they anticipate an increased allocation of vaccines this week and plan to send 20,000 doses to partners across the state.

30,000 new appointments were opened up today, and said to be filled by noon.

State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs estimated that the state would see an additional 1,000 deaths come from the cases that were reported in January since the holiday surge.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 825 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 76 deaths, and 164 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 276,531, with 6,132 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/udt7L1VAQh — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) February 2, 2021

Facebook temporarily suspended the SuperTalk Mississippi News page on Tuesday following a post they shared regarding the Governor’s announcement of expanded COVID vaccine appointments…

…According to SuperTalk, thanks to Reeves and Fitch’s pressures, hours later the Facebook page was restored with a note saying:

“After reviewing your appeal, your Page SuperTalk Mississippi News has been published. This means it can now be viewed publicly.

The Facebook Team”

The way Mississippi elections run are always a topic of conversation as bills are filed in the Legislature each session, but perhaps more so this year after a nationally polarized general election during a pandemic with what was estimated to be the highest turnout the U.S. has ever seen.

This year, Mississippi House and Senate members filed 27 bills pertaining to changes they believe need to be made to the way Mississippians can vote. The bills ranged in topics from early voting and restoring voting rights to felons to getting rid of partisan primaries and purging voter rolls.

Probably one of the most talked about topics is latter, that of the purging of voter rolls. Both HB 4 and SB 2588 call for the purging of Mississippi’s voter rolls after certain steps are taken to confirm a registered voter remains active in the state.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson took to social media Tuesday to highlight his office’s effort to “Tackle the Tape” and celebrate new business formations during 2020.

Watson said Mississippi is one of the most regulated states in the Southeast, if not the country, and that is why his office has been focused on cutting the regulatory burden associated with starting a business in the state.

Ever wonder if college athletes get paid for all of the advertising they participate in when playing sports for a Mississippi University? A bill filed in the House of Representatives would ensure there is no question, it would happen.

HB 1030 authored by Rep. Mac Huddleston would create the “Mississippi Intercollegiate Athletics Compensation Rights Act.” This act would ensure that student athletes would earn compensation for the use of his or her name or photo while enrolled in a postsecondary school. However, this compensation would not come from their ability or participation in actual athletics – just advertising.

Many Mississippians have already received a second round of stimulus checks. Those in long-term care facilities should know that this money does not go to the facility and does not affect your Medicaid benefits.

“Stimulus money belongs to the recipient and should not go to the nursing home or other facility where they are staying,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “While my office has not received complaints about this, there have been complaints in other states. Mississippians should know stimulus checks do not count as income and should not be given to facilities to pay for services.”

YP – Palazzo cosponsors bill to let Keystone construction continue

I've cosponsored @RepArmstrongND bill to proceed with construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline. The Biden Administration's assault on America's oil & gas industry cannot be tolerated. I'm proud to cosponsor this legislation to reverse the harmful policies by the new president. https://t.co/lXJITSh0WG — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) February 2, 2021

Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) announced today that he has joined the House Energy Action Team (HEAT), a coalition of lawmakers in Congress focused on promoting Republican energy policies that will address energy pricing, create new job opportunities, and strengthen our national security through promotion of American energy independence.

“Americans need and deserve affordable energy prices, and so far, President Biden’s actions are driving up energy costs for consumers. I’ve worked on oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and know the real-world impacts of these radical policies. As these attempts to erode America’s dominance in the oil and gas industry are sure to continue, I will be actively working with the HEAT team to protect jobs in south Mississippi and advocate for safe and effective energy solutions,” said Palazzo.

YP – Hyde-Smith votes for Vilsack USDA nomination

The Mississippi Center for Public Policy announced the hiring of their new CEO Douglas Carswell in January 2021. MCPP is a free market think tank founded nearly 30 years ago. The organization advocates for evidence-based approaches to public policy, mainly among state leaders and lawmakers at the state Capitol.

YP – Hurst lands with Phelps

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says he’s seeking a third term in office.

Magee has held the position since being elected in 2013. He says in his two terms, he and his administration have seen consistent growth in the City Beautiful, and he hopes to be able to continue serving the city.