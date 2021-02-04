Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to honor the life of fallen Hancock County Deputy Lieutenant Michael Boutte. Following his remarks, Palazzo led the House in a moment of silence in honor of Boutte’s service to the state of Mississippi and America.

You can watch the remarks here or by clicking the video above. Text of the speech is included below.

Madam Speaker,

I rise today with a heavy heart. On February first, South Mississippi tragically lost Hancock County Sheriff Deputy Lieutenant Michael Boutte in the line of duty. His end of watch was Monday, February 1, 2021.

Boutte was a passionate servant in our community, and he will be greatly missed by many. He is remembered for his service, not only as a distinguished law enforcement officer but also as an Air Force veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm. In everything he did, Boutte wore his smile with pride and compassion.

A tireless leader in his community, Boutte was responsible for organizing the Silver Alert system and National Crime Night Out for the city of Diamondhead. He was also honored with the Life Saving Medal and awarded the Officer of the Year award by the Waveland Community Unity Organization in 2018.

Boutte made our community and his loved ones immensely proud. Our state and our nation owe him and his family a debt of gratitude for his service and sacrifice. Let us go forth and carry his memory and service in our hearts and prayers.

If members in the House chamber could please join me for a moment of silence to honor the life of Lieutenant Michael Boutte.

Madam Speaker, thank you. I yield back.

