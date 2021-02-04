With the Biden Administration’s recent actions, a national debate is raging about biological males competing in women’s sports.

Here in Mississippi, State Senator Angela Hill has filed the “Mississippi Fairness Act” – SB 2536 – to require any public school, public institution of higher learning, or an institution of higher learning that is a member of the NCAA, NAIA, MHSAA or NJCCA to designate its athletic or sports teams according to biological sex.

Sen. Hill joined Y’all Politics today to discuss why her bill is important to provide a fair and level playing field for females.

Watch the full interview below.