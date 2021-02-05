Jackson City Councilman Ashby Foote announced today he will seek re-election to continue representing the citizens of Ward 1.

“For our city to realize its potential, we simply must get crime under control and make Jackson safe for our citizens, businesses, and visitors. It is with that mission in mind that I have filed to seek re-election. I am the candidate with the relationships and experience to make a difference and ensure residents of Northeast Jackson can have a strong voice in city government,” said Foote.

The Foote campaign mission to Make Jackson Safe is essential with the historic increase in violent crime occurring in the city – up 48% as of last September over 2019 numbers. The police department is understaffed by more than 100 officers. Only 21 of 50 detective positions are filled.

“Nothing is more urgent than reducing violent crime. It is an emergency that calls for all-hands-on-deck action. We must accomplish that mission before we can make real progress on all the other challenges our city faces,” said Foote.

Foote asks supporters to save the date of March 4, 2021, for a fundraiser to benefit his campaign. The event will feature special guest Mike Hurst, our former U.S. Attorney with whom Foote has worked closely on efforts to reduce crime in Jackson. More details on the event will be announced soon.

###

Release from Ashby Foote.