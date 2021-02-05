Miss. Lawmakers, 46 Colleagues Vow to Stop Any Legislation Undermining Hyde Amendment, Other Pro-Life Policies

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), members of the Senate Pro-Life Caucus, today joined a group of 48 Senators who signed a letter to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer pledging their votes to block any legislation that undermines the Hyde Amendment or any other pro-life protections.

“We are united in our resolve to guard against any changes to Federal law that would unsettle nearly half a century of bipartisan consensus against taxpayer funding for abortion on demand, or otherwise threaten the lives of unborn children. Accordingly, we are committed to vote against the advancement of any legislation that would eliminate or weaken the Hyde Amendment or any other current-law pro-life protections, or otherwise undermine existing Federal pro-life policy,” the letter said.

The alliance could effectively quash any suggestion of ending the Hyde Amendment, which has been in place since 1976 to stop the use of federal funds to pay for abortions.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) led the letter, which was also signed by Senators John Barrasso (Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), Roy Blunt (Mo.), John Boozman (Ark.), Mike Braun (Ind.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (W. Va.), Bill Cassidy (La.), John Cornyn (Texas), Tom Cotton (Ark.), Kevin Cramer (N.D.), Mike Crapo (Idaho), Ted Cruz (Texas), Joni Ernst (Iowa), Deb Fischer (Neb.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Bill Hagerty (Tenn.), Josh Hawley (Mo.), John Hoeven (N.D.), James Inhofe (Okla.), Ron Johnson (Wis.), John Kennedy (La.), James Lankford (Okla.), Mike Lee (Utah), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Roger Marshall (Kan.), Mitch McConnell (Ky.), Jerry Moran (Kan.), Rand Paul (Ky.), Rob Portman (Ohio), James Risch (Idaho), Mitt Romney (Utah), Michael Rounds (S.D.), Marco Rubio (Fla.), Ben Sasse (Neb.), Rick Scott (Fla.), Tim Scott (S.C.), Richard Shelby (Ala.), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), John Thune (S.D.), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Pat Toomey (Pa.), Tommy Tuberville (Ala.), and Todd Young (Ind.).

The letter is endorsed by Susan B. Anthony List, Family Research Council, March for Life, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, National Right to Life, Heritage Action, Concerned Women for America, Americans United for Life, Live Action, Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, the Center for Family and Human Rights, Eagle Forum, and Students for Life of America.

Read the full letter HERE or below.

February 5, 2021

Dear Leader Schumer:

We believe in the value of every child. Each precious child should be honored by our nation and protected by our laws.

The Hyde Amendment is the law of the land, as has been so since 1976. The Hyde Amendment has enjoyed decades of bipartisan support, including from then-Senator Joe Biden, and has been signed into law by Democrat and Republican Presidents alike. We are deeply opposed to efforts to allow taxpayer funding of abortion on demand and eliminate this more than four-decade-old consensus. Instead, we urge you to allow the Senate to continue its long tradition of bipartisan cooperation in enacting annual appropriations, as well as other health-related spending, with longstanding pro-life protections intact.

Abortion is not health care; rather, it is a brutal procedure that destroys the life of an innocent unborn child. The Hyde Amendment reflects a consensus that millions of pro-life Americans who are profoundly opposed to abortion should not be coerced into paying for it or incentivizing it with their taxpayer dollars. A substantial majority of the American public agrees. A 2021 Marist poll found that nearly six in ten Americans, including even more than a third of those who identify as pro-choice, oppose the use of their taxpayer dollars to pay for abortions. Most importantly, the Hyde Amendment saves lives. Analysis by the Charlotte Lozier Institute estimates that over 2.4 million Americans owe their lives to the Hyde Amendment, and it routinely saves more than 60,000 lives every year.

In addition to preserving the Hyde Amendment’s inclusion in the annual Labor, Health and Human Services Appropriations Act, it is equally important that the Senate maintain all other longstanding pro-life protections in Federal law. These include, but are not limited to, prohibitions on funding for abortion and abortion coverage for the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, as well as foreign aid due to the Helms Amendment. Other longstanding pro-life provisions prevent the District of Columbia from funding elective abortions, prohibit the destruction of human embryos in federally funded research, prohibit funding for abortion-related lobbying overseas, as well as protect the conscience rights of Americans opposed to abortion.

We are united in our resolve to guard against any changes to Federal law that would unsettle nearly half a century of bipartisan consensus against taxpayer funding for abortion on demand, or otherwise threaten the lives of unborn children. Accordingly, we are committed to vote against the advancement of any legislation that would eliminate or weaken the Hyde Amendment or any other current-law pro-life protections, or otherwise undermine existing Federal pro-life policy.

Press Release

2/5/2021