Contrary to mainstream media narratives, Mississippi Republican voters seem pleased with their top elected leaders, this according to the latest Impact Management Group (IMG) poll commissioned by Y’all Politics.

IMG conducted a statewide public opinion survey using 600 2020 Republican Party Primary voters in the State of Mississippi between January 13-17, 2021.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,210 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 24 deaths, and 145 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 278,532, with 6,182 deaths.

With the Biden Administration’s recent actions, a national debate is raging about biological males competing in women’s sports.

Here in Mississippi, State Senator Angela Hill has filed the “Mississippi Fairness Act” – SB 2536 – to require any public school, public institution of higher learning, or an institution of higher learning that is a member of the NCAA, NAIA, MHSAA or NJCCA to designate its athletic or sports teams according to biological sex.

Governor Reeves: I don’t understand why politicians are pushing children into transgenderism

Governor Reeves: I don't understand why politicians are pushing children into transgenderism

The Senate today passed two bills helping teachers enter the profession—and stay in the profession—in Mississippi. The legislation next heads to the House for consideration.

Senate Bill 2267, authored by Education Chairman Dennis DeBar, requires the State Department of Education to issue a Mississippi license to any teacher who has a valid out-of-state license within 14 days of receipt of the application. Teachers receiving reciprocity would still be subject to a background check before being hired by a district under a separate statute.

The House of Representatives took up two bills on Wednesday pertaining to the way Mississippians receive medical care.

HB 1302 pertains to the scope of practice for optometrists.

The bill would allow for optometrists who have the proper education and professional competence to examine, diagnose, manage and treat conditions and diseases of the eye and eyelid. This includes procedures that use local anesthesia…

…Another bill pertaining to how medical treatment is delivered in the state is HB 1303. It passed through committee prior to deadline day, giving it legs in the House. It was taken up in the chamber just one day later and presented by author Rep. Donnie Scoggins.

The bill, which is causing big waves in the medical community, would rename Nurse Practitioners as Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) and allow them to provide primary care without being in contract with a physician.

Sen. Hyde-Smith recognizes Thomas in Senate floor speech

Sen. Hyde-Smith recognizes Thomas in Senate floor speech

Mississippi's Sarah Thomas will go down in sports history on Sunday as the first woman to officiate the Super Bowl.

A bill offered by Senator Hopson would create the Mississippi Historic Site Preservation Fund and would ensure Mississippi’s historic locations remain that way for generations to come. The program will be established through the Department of Archives and History.

HB 2834, says the fund will be created with general funds received as grants, endowments or gifts from the federal government, or other available sources whether they be public or private. The fund would be housed in the State Treasury…

…The bill was referred to Appropriations as well as the Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency committee. It passed both before deadline day and made its way to the Senate floor.

It has long been held that a candidate for a municipal office was to have been a resident of that municipality for 2 years prior to the date of the election but when it came to a ward or district specific seat there was no specific residency requirement listed.

This means that as long as John Smith was a resident of the city or town for 2 years he could qualify to run for the City Council or Board of Alderman for Ward 1 even if he had not been a resident of Ward 1 for that same 2 year period. He could have lived in Ward 2, but as long as he was a resident of Ward 1 by the date of the election he could run and serve as a Councilman or Alderman for Ward 1.

However, Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office issued an AG Opinion on Monday – 4 days before the qualifying deadline – that changes that understanding and would indicate that being both a resident of the city and the ward for that 2 year period is a requirement.

Attorney General Fitch and a coalition of attorneys general from 47 states, the District of Columbia, and 5 U.S. territories reached a $573-million settlement with one of the world’s largest consulting firms, McKinsey & Company. The settlement resolves investigations into the company’s work for opioid companies, helping those companies promote their drugs and profiting from the opioid epidemic they helped create.

“Nearly 60% of drug overdose deaths in Mississippi in 2018 involved opioids. This epidemic is killing our loved ones and our neighbors. It is tearing apart our communities and our families,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “This settlement is a step toward holding companies accountable for the role they played in this epidemic and toward healing Mississippi.”

Congressman Palazzo honors fallen Hancock Deputy in House speech

Ward 2 Alderwoman and acting mayor of Aberdeen Lady Garth spoke out Thursday on the accusations of misappropriation of public funds against herself and her fellow colleagues.

Garth is a life-long Aberdeen resident and says the small town can be a toxic environment. She says the long-standing racial divide in the city is a contributing factor to what she claims is a disproportionate response by the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office concerning allegations that she and two other aldermen violated the state’s constitution.

“A white attorney or white clerk or white whatever (gets) absolutely nothing (from the state),” Garth said. “So what can I conclude from that? You are a racist. A straight up racist.”