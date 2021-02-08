Continuing his goal of ending childhood obesity, fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), has kicked off the year by selecting the State of Mississippi for its 2021 DON’T QUIT! Campaign. The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three elementary or middle schools. School nominations will be accepted starting today until Friday, March 19, 2021. Visit http://natgovfit.org/nominate- your-school/, then click on your state seal to download the short application. It’s as easy as 1, 2, 3, nominate your school today!

“What a great way to start off 2021,” said Governor Reeves. “I’m excited that Jake and his foundation have chosen Mississippi for the DON’T QUIT! Campaign to receive three state-of-the-art fitness centers for our students. Instilling healthy habits at a young age are the building blocks kids need to become healthy adults. I encourage every elementary and middle school in Mississippi to nominate their school today for this incredible opportunity.”

The NFGFC program will make its way into all 50 states in the next three years. Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Amerigroup Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fitness in Motion provides all the fitness equipment, which is manufactured right here in the United States. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. I’ve declared war on this preventable disease and it’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Governor Tate Reeves immediately jump on board to join the battle and welcome us into the great state of Mississippi. Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue and all have vowed to do everything possible to help,” said Jake Steinfeld. “So far we’ve delivered DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers to 36 states and Washington, DC and this year we are adding four more states to our family including Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire and Maine. The response from every state we’ve visited has been awesome. Kids are excited about working out and being physically active and, as a result, their academic performance and self-esteem have skyrocketed. Now, Mississippi schools have an opportunity to make a change that will have a lasting impact on kids well into their future.”

“I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact fitness centers have had on students and their communities. When you provide schools with the tools and inspiration, you’ll be amazed by the changes that take place,” continued Steinfeld. “Children are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we can feel confident that they’ll excel beyond their wildest dreams.”

Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.

For more information about the NFGFC or to download a nomination form, visit www.natgovfit.org.

Press Release

2/8/2021