The U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee has selected Representative Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) to serve as the Ranking Member of the new Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations (ISO). The new subcommittee will have jurisdiction over Department of Defense (DoD) policy and programs and accounts related to military intelligence, national intelligence, countering weapons of mass destruction, counter-proliferation, counterterrorism, other sensitive military operations, and special operations forces. Additionally, Rep. Kelly will continue to serve on the HASC Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces.

“Rep. Kelly has a clear understanding of the threats we are facing from our adversaries, and he will make sure that our Armed Forces are ready to address those threats,” House Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Mike Rogers said. “His knowledge and his background make him the right person to be the lead Republican on the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations.”

“We must do everything in our power to support our men and women in uniform,” Rep. Kelly said. “Now, more than ever, we must arm our troops with the best intelligence and resources available to defeat our enemies – known and unknown. Through my role on the House Armed Services Committee, I will continue to work with my colleagues to strengthen our Nation’s military might on multiple fronts.”

Release from Congressman Trent Kelly.