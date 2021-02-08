Mississippi leaders took to social media in the lead up to Super Bowl LV to recognize Pascagoula native Sarah Thomas, the first female to officiate in the big game.

Here is what they were saying:

Governor Tate Reeves

Sarah Thomas, a Pascagoula native who lives in MS, will be the first female to referee a Super Bowl! Make no mistake—she was selected cause she’s the best. Her selection demonstrates that Mississippi and a generation of girls can accomplish anything!

You make us so proud, Sarah! pic.twitter.com/fugt4kh5G1 — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 7, 2021

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann

Tonight, we’re cheering on #Mississippi’s own Sarah Thomas—one of the referees for the #SuperBowl. GO SARAH! pic.twitter.com/EmOSmiVrS9 — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) February 7, 2021

Attorney General Lynn Fitch

This #SuperBowl, there is more to celebrate than just the game. Join me in congratulating Mississippi’s own, Sarah Thomas, as she becomes the first woman EVER to officiate a Super Bowl game. Way to go, Sarah! pic.twitter.com/fvGq5pnJ1b — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) February 7, 2021

Senator Roger Wicker

Mississippi native Sarah Thomas of Pascagoula will make history as the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl. A trailblazer all her life, Sarah is making Mississippi very proud!https://t.co/6xBDzGO7mG — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) February 6, 2021

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

Wishing the best of luck to Sarah Thomas as she makes history tonight as the first female to officiate the #SuperBowl! #SuperBowlLV https://t.co/nprFRijGZk — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) February 7, 2021

Congressman Steven Palazzo

We are so proud of this Mississippi girl! On Sunday, Sarah Thomas of Pascagoula will make history as the first female to officiate the Super Bowl. Congrats on this historic achievement. We look forward to seeing Mississippi represented in prime time! Graphic by: @TheMSBelieveIt pic.twitter.com/PXyzl0iktD — Cong. Steven Palazzo (@CongPalazzo) February 5, 2021

Congressman Michael Guest

First Lady Jill Biden and Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, a fellow Mississippi native, also recognized Thomas’ milestone.

Jill Biden

Senator Marsha Blackburn