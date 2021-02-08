Mississippi leaders took to social media in the lead up to Super Bowl LV to recognize Pascagoula native Sarah Thomas, the first female to officiate in the big game.

Here is what they were saying:

Governor Tate Reeves

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann

Attorney General Lynn Fitch

Senator Roger Wicker

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith

Congressman Steven Palazzo

Congressman Michael Guest

First Lady Jill Biden and Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, a fellow Mississippi native, also recognized Thomas’ milestone.

Jill Biden

Senator Marsha Blackburn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR