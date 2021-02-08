Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4), member of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), has signed on as a cosponsor of H.R. 322, the Save Democracy Act, which would work to restore public trust in U.S. federal elections by prohibiting and reforming existing practices that weaken security, oversight, and administration of elections for federal office.

“The goal of the Save Democracy Act is to restore Americans’ confidence in the integrity of our elections. The bill’s common-sense policies will cut down on opportunities for fraud to occur in federal elections while protecting states’ sovereignty in the process. The 2020 election highlighted serious weaknesses in the system, and our bill will ensure those shortcomings do not occur again.”

The Save Democracy Act is the countering legislation for the House Democrats’ “For the People Act,” which implements far-left policies that favor Democrat candidates rather than a fair and legal process.

Key provisions included in the Save Democracy Act:

Voter Registration:

Prohibits automatic voter registration for federal elections

Requires voter citizenship verification to register to vote in federal elections

Requires full Social Security Numbers (SSN) to register to vote in federal elections

Requires federal courts to notify state election officials when an individual is excused from jury duty because they are not a citizen

Casting of Ballots:

Prohibits states from sending out unrequested absentee ballots for federal elections

Bars anyone, other than the voter, an election official, or the post office from submitting a ballot to a polling location during federal elections

Prohibits the use of public ballot collection boxes in federal elections

Requires that absentee ballots be received by the close of election day for federal elections

Requires a voter to provide proof of I.D. for absentee voting and in-person voting in federal elections, creating equal treatment for all ballots

Requires election officials to cross-check voters’ SSNs with those contained on state voter registration lists after an election has closed, and report on such data to Congress

Maintains current protections for military and overseas voters

Tabulation of Ballots:

Requires that at least two representatives campaign in a federal general election be permitted to observe polls and vote counting operations

Requires that ballot counting, once begun, continue until completed – no delay or pauses

Requires the audit of ballot tabulation systems within the 30-day period following a federal election

2/8/2021