YP Daily Roundup 2/8/21

Despite worries from lawmakers that the first months of the year would be low, collections are way up for FY 2021 and January.

Total revenue collections for the month of January FY 2021 are $121,009,993 or 30.21% above the sine die revenue estimate. Fiscal YTD revenue collections through January 2021 are $446,283,343 or 14.31% above the sine die estimate. Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through January 2021 are $317,238,064 or 9.77% above the prior year’s collections. The FY 2021 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,690,700,000.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 900 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 3 deaths, and 143 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 281,678, with 6,269 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/paqY1ef9HE — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) February 7, 2021

It has been almost a full year since the coronavirus first disrupted our economy and changed daily life as we know it. In addition to the mounting death toll, millions of Americans have suffered job losses, and entire industries have been pushed to the brink. Federal relief has provided a critical short-term lift to many families and businesses, but Americans now need a full and sustainable recovery. I had hoped President Biden would make good on his pledge to work with Republicans and lower barriers for job creators. Unfortunately, his recent actions against the energy sector have shut the doors of opportunity for thousands of Americans at the worst possible time.

Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4), member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, has joined several of his colleagues in a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, expressing concerns over immigration-related Executive Orders signed by President Biden. The group is urging the secretary to enforce the immigration laws passed by Congress, resume construction of the border wall, and continue the Migrant Protection Protocols and the Asylum Cooperative Agreements.

The group writes: These Executive Orders, as well as recent actions taken by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), will weaken the integrity of our immigration system and encourage aliens to make the dangerous journey to our southern border and attempt to enter the United States illegally.

The state has a new way to help fast-track senior citizens seeking COVID-19 vaccinations.

Seniors 75 and older can now access a special telephone prompt on the state’s COVID-19 hotline to set up vaccination appointments…

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To make an appointment, call the hotline at 877-978-6453.

Three candidates are vying to be Tupelo’s next mayor.

As qualifying for the city’s upcoming municipal elections came to a close Friday afternoon, three people had qualified to run for the open mayoral seat: Republicans Todd Jordan and Markel Whittington, and Democrat Victor Fleitas.

Tupelo’s current mayor, Democrat Jason Shelton, is not seeking re-election.