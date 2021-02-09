Mary Wilson, a Greenville native and founder of famed vocal group The Supremes, has passed away at the age of 76. Wilson’s publicist said she “passed away suddenly” at her home in Nevada on Monday and no cause of death was noted.

Wilson met fellow singers Diana Ross, Florence Ballard and Betty McGlown in Chicago, and by the time she was 15, they had become a group called the Primettes. Barbra Martin would later replace Betty McGlown and the group would be renamed The Supremes.

Mississippi joined together in mourning the famous musicians death.