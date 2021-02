Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday morning to discuss the ongoing second #ImpeachmentTrial of former President #DonaldTrump as well as give us the latest on the #COVID relief package put forward by President Joe Biden’s Administration.

Hyde-Smith also spoke on the progress made on the Yazoo Pumps as groups on the left line up to challenge the project.

Watch the full interview below.