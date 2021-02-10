Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, sent a letter to Mississippi lawmakers urging them to support the phase out of the state income tax as proposed by Governor Tate Reeves and supporting by Speaker Philip Gunn.

Norquist also submitted an op-ed in the SunHerald, saying, “Mississippi’s future will be brighter if it begins the march to becoming income tax-free.” The support from Norquist was appreciated by Reeves who shared the op-ed and tweeted, “This is the moment for a bold move! Thank you, Grover Norquist, for your support!”

In the letter to lawmakers, Norquist said reducing and phasing out the income tax would be a great way to provide much-needed relief to individuals, families, and small businesses across the Magnolia State while also attracting new investment, jobs, and opportunities.

Today MSDH is reporting 656 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 73 deaths, and 136 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 282,969, with 6,342 deaths.

The Mississippi Senate today unanimously confirmed Dr. Ronnie L. McGehee of Madison and Kimberly Remak of Olive Branch to the State Board of Education and Charter School Authorizer Board, respectively. Both were appointed by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.

McGehee, whose term on the State Board will end in July 2028, is the current Executive Director of the Mississippi Association of School Administrators and Mississippi Association of Secondary School Principals. He previously served as Madison County Schools Superintendent.

Remak, whose term on the Charter School Board will end in August 2022, is a licensed nurse with 25 years’ experience caring for others’ mental and physical well-being. She currently serves on the Mississippi State ABLE Board, which seeks to enable individuals with disabilities.

The Medicaid Tech bill passes in the Senate by a vote of 46-4

After hours of opening statements today, the U.S. Senate has voted 56-44 to move forward with the #ImpeachmentTrial of former President #DonaldTrump. Both @SenatorWicker and @SenHydeSmith opposed the action.

On Wednesday, February 10th, the Committee on Homeland Security, chaired by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), will hold a hearing with former Federal government cybersecurity officials and cybersecurity experts on the full range of cyber threats facing the nation.

This hearing will be the Committee’s first in a series that will assess the nation’s approach to cybersecurity, which includes the ongoing investigation into the events of the Solar Winds cyberattack that affected multiple federal departments and agencies.

Former-President Trump has to be held accountable for his actions that precipitated the riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6. @POTUS45 — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) February 9, 2021

A group of five liberal environmentalist groups headed by Earthjustice issued a public threat to sue the EPA over their decision to complete the Yazoo Pumps project in the south Mississippi Delta. Other groups include Audubon Mississippi, American Rivers, Healthy Gulf, and the Mississippi Sierra Club.

For years, flooding due in parts to both record rains and Mississippi River channel manipulation have left backwater flooding that has impacted over 500,000 acres, devastated farming operations, impacted thousands of residents and damaged wildlife throughout the region.

In 2019, the Yazoo backwater area was flooded for 219 days affecting 231 homes, 230,000 acres of cropland unable to be planted, and submerged three state highways.

NFIB: Small Business Optimism Drops Further Below Historical Index Average in January

Lockers Manufacturing, producer of lockers for the American market, is locating its manufacturing operations in Batesville. The project is a $5.35 million corporate investment and will create 60 jobs.

“Lockers Manufacturing’s decision to invest in Mississippi by opening this new location and bringing 60 new jobs to Panola County is yet another prime example of leaders at all levels of government working together to generate new opportunities for the people of our great state,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Despite current economic challenges, our commitment to grow the state’s economy is unwavering, as evidenced by the addition of Lockers Manufacturing to Mississippi’s business community.”

Auditor's Office Arrests Former Roxie Town Clerk for Embezzlement

