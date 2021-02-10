YP – Americans for Tax Reform, Norquist supporting Governor Reeves’ income tax phase out proposal
Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, sent a letter to Mississippi lawmakers urging them to support the phase out of the state income tax as proposed by Governor Tate Reeves and supporting by Speaker Philip Gunn.
Norquist also submitted an op-ed in the SunHerald, saying, “Mississippi’s future will be brighter if it begins the march to becoming income tax-free.” The support from Norquist was appreciated by Reeves who shared the op-ed and tweeted, “This is the moment for a bold move! Thank you, Grover Norquist, for your support!”
In the letter to lawmakers, Norquist said reducing and phasing out the income tax would be a great way to provide much-needed relief to individuals, families, and small businesses across the Magnolia State while also attracting new investment, jobs, and opportunities.
MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting
YP – Lt. Governor’s State Board of Education, Charter School Authorizer Board Appointees Unanimously Confirmed by Mississippi Senate
The Mississippi Senate today unanimously confirmed Dr. Ronnie L. McGehee of Madison and Kimberly Remak of Olive Branch to the State Board of Education and Charter School Authorizer Board, respectively. Both were appointed by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.
McGehee, whose term on the State Board will end in July 2028, is the current Executive Director of the Mississippi Association of School Administrators and Mississippi Association of Secondary School Principals. He previously served as Madison County Schools Superintendent.
Remak, whose term on the Charter School Board will end in August 2022, is a licensed nurse with 25 years’ experience caring for others’ mental and physical well-being. She currently serves on the Mississippi State ABLE Board, which seeks to enable individuals with disabilities.
YP – MS Senate passes Medicaid Tech bill
YP – Wicker, Hyde-Smith vote against moving forward with Impeachment Trial
After hours of opening statements today, the U.S. Senate has voted 56-44 to move forward with the #ImpeachmentTrial of former President #DonaldTrump.
YP – Thompson to lead Congressional Hearing on Cyber Threats Facing the Nation
On Wednesday, February 10th, the Committee on Homeland Security, chaired by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), will hold a hearing with former Federal government cybersecurity officials and cybersecurity experts on the full range of cyber threats facing the nation.
This hearing will be the Committee’s first in a series that will assess the nation’s approach to cybersecurity, which includes the ongoing investigation into the events of the Solar Winds cyberattack that affected multiple federal departments and agencies.
Thompson continues to back Trump impeachment
YP – Liberal extremist environmental groups threaten suit to stop Yazoo Pumps flooding solution
A group of five liberal environmentalist groups headed by Earthjustice issued a public threat to sue the EPA over their decision to complete the Yazoo Pumps project in the south Mississippi Delta. Other groups include Audubon Mississippi, American Rivers, Healthy Gulf, and the Mississippi Sierra Club.
For years, flooding due in parts to both record rains and Mississippi River channel manipulation have left backwater flooding that has impacted over 500,000 acres, devastated farming operations, impacted thousands of residents and damaged wildlife throughout the region.
In 2019, the Yazoo backwater area was flooded for 219 days affecting 231 homes, 230,000 acres of cropland unable to be planted, and submerged three state highways.
YP – NFIB: Small business optimism drops
YP – MDA: Lockers Manufacturing locating in Batesville, creating 60 Jobs
Lockers Manufacturing, producer of lockers for the American market, is locating its manufacturing operations in Batesville. The project is a $5.35 million corporate investment and will create 60 jobs.
“Lockers Manufacturing’s decision to invest in Mississippi by opening this new location and bringing 60 new jobs to Panola County is yet another prime example of leaders at all levels of government working together to generate new opportunities for the people of our great state,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “Despite current economic challenges, our commitment to grow the state’s economy is unwavering, as evidenced by the addition of Lockers Manufacturing to Mississippi’s business community.”
YP – Auditor arrests former Roxie town clerk for embezzlement
WLOX – Mississippi House bill could allow more charter boats to sell alcohol
While staff makes their renovations, they are also focused on “Twisted Tiki,” a 50-foot pontoon boat that will offer island music and hopefully drinks.
Owners can’t sell liquor on deck unless House Bill 1288 becomes law.
“If you want to be able to obtain your liquor license, if you carry 49 passengers or more you would be able to do that,” captain Michael White said…
…House Bill 1288 has already passed the Mississippi House and is heading to the state Senate.
WJTV – Corrections Reform, Transparency in Appropriations among legislation approved by Mississippi Senate
On Tuesday, the Mississippi Senate passed the following legislation:
- Senate Bill 2839, authored by Chairman Josh Harkins, which revises the SMART Business Act to provide grants to faculty and staff at universities to develop prototypes for market. The SMART Business Act was originally passed to encourage better relationships between businesses and institutions of higher learning to promote innovation and economic development in the State.
- Senate Bill 2795, authored by Chairman Juan Barnett, which responsibly increases earned parole opportunities and increases educational and job training opportunities. Barnett has worked with sheriffs, district attorneys, criminal justice advocates, and others for months on the development of this legislation.