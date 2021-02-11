Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has joined 13 other AGs in challenging President Joe Biden’s unilateral cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline. In a letter to Biden, the group urges the President to reconsider his actions and warns of pending litigation over the matter.

“Please be aware that the states are reviewing available legal options to protect our residents and sovereign interests. In the meantime, we urge you to reconsider your decision to impose crippling economic injuries on states, communities, families, and workers across the country,” the letter states.

The AGs assert that the “real-world costs are devastating,” already resulting in the loss of thousands of jobs.

“It’s bad enough for the government to pick winners and losers in the marketplace,” the AGs write, “but much worse when the winners are aspirational. Aspirations don’t put food on the table, or pay the phone bill, or put kids through college. Jobs do, and you eliminated thousands of them with the stroke of a pen.”

The 14 AGs listed on the letter are:

Ken Paxton of Texas

Austin Knudsen of Montana

Alan Wilson of South Carolina

Jason Ravnsborg of South Dakota

Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia

Steve Marshall of Alabama

Leslie Rutledge of Arkansas

Christopher Carr of Georgia

Todd Rokita or Indiana

Derek Schmidt of Kansas

Jeff Landry of Louisiana

Lynn Fitch of Mississippi

Eric Schmitt of Missouri

Wayne Stenehjem of North Dakota

You can view the letter below.