Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has joined 13 other AGs in challenging President Joe Biden’s unilateral cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline. In a letter to Biden, the group urges the President to reconsider his actions and warns of pending litigation over the matter.
“Please be aware that the states are reviewing available legal options to protect our residents and sovereign interests. In the meantime, we urge you to reconsider your decision to impose crippling economic injuries on states, communities, families, and workers across the country,” the letter states.
The AGs assert that the “real-world costs are devastating,” already resulting in the loss of thousands of jobs.
“It’s bad enough for the government to pick winners and losers in the marketplace,” the AGs write, “but much worse when the winners are aspirational. Aspirations don’t put food on the table, or pay the phone bill, or put kids through college. Jobs do, and you eliminated thousands of them with the stroke of a pen.”
The 14 AGs listed on the letter are:
- Ken Paxton of Texas
- Austin Knudsen of Montana
- Alan Wilson of South Carolina
- Jason Ravnsborg of South Dakota
- Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia
- Steve Marshall of Alabama
- Leslie Rutledge of Arkansas
- Christopher Carr of Georgia
- Todd Rokita or Indiana
- Derek Schmidt of Kansas
- Jeff Landry of Louisiana
- Lynn Fitch of Mississippi
- Eric Schmitt of Missouri
- Wayne Stenehjem of North Dakota
You can view the letter below.