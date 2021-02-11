Late in the afternoon of deadline day, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed HB 1030, the “Mississippi Intercollegiate Athletics Compensation Rights Act.” The intent of the bill is to allow compensation for college student athletes in the event their name, image or likeness are used for advertising.

RELATED: Bill of the Day: College athletes could get paid for their participation in advertising

The bill was fairly straightforward, until an amendment was added by Representative Becky Currie (R-92). Her amendment states that female athletes could receive this compensation and participate on these sport teams as long as they are deemed biologically female, with the corresponding reproductive parts.

“I don’t want my granddaughter or whomever that wants to go play basketball, worry about whether or not they’re going to have to compete for a scholarship with the next LeBron James,” said Rep. Currie

The amendment reads:

Notwithstanding any other provision of this act, no male student-athlete may earn compensation or contract for the use, image or likeness of the student-athlete as a female athlete or on an athletic team or sport designated for females. (2) If a student-athlete’s sex is disputed, the student athlete may establish his or her sex by presenting a signed physician’s statement which shall indicate the student-athlete’s sex based solely upon: (a) The student-athlete’s internal and external reproductive anatomy;

This language in this amendment is similar to a bill filed by Senator Angela Hill (R-40), SB 2536, the Mississippi Fairness Act. The bill would prevent biologically male individuals from participating in biologically female sports. It is expected to die on the calendar in the Senate.

Currie and other Representatives attempted to bring forward an amendment that would insert the full language of the Fairness Act. Representative Shanda Yates (D-64) called a point of order on that amendment and it was withdrawn.

“We didn’t get the whole thing in there, but it’s a step in the right direction,” said Currie.

WATCH: State Sen. Angela Hill discusses her bill to push back against men competing in female sports

“The Mississippi Fairness Act is one-hundred percent designed to protect women’s sports,” said Hill. “This bill is designed to prevent biological males from coming into female sports and spoiling it.”

House Bill 1030 was passed by a vote of 89 to 23.