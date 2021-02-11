Virtually mirroring the results released last week by the Y’all Politics/IMG poll, Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida, released a poll today that shows Governor Tate Reeves has increased his favorability among Mississippi voters in the last year in spite of the COVID pandemic.

Overall, his approval rate stands at 56%. Among Republicans, that number jumps to 71%, which is the identical polling to the YP/IMG results.

Mississippi voters showed a substantially lower approval for new President Joe Biden. Biden got approval from 35% of Mississippians while 56% disapproved of his job performance early in his presidency.

62% of those polled by Mason Dixon oppose the impeachment of former President Donald Trump led by Congressional Democrats, while 35% of those polled approved.

These numbers seem to bolster the argument that Mississippi remains deeply divided along party lines, with traditionally Republican leaning interests polling 55% or better and traditional Democrat interests polling 35%. This clarity of outcome in this and other polls shows the math problem that Mississippi Democrats continue to face on a statewide basis.

The Mason Dixon poll surveyed a total of 625 registered Mississippi voters live by telephone statewide. The margin for error, according to standards customarily used by statisticians, is no more than ± 4 percentage points. This means that there is a 95 percent probability that the “true” figure would fall within that range if all voters were surveyed.

You can view the full poll release below.

