After several recesses on deadline day to rally votes for the bill, SB 2765, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, failed in the Senate by a vote of 30 to 21.

The bill was authored by Senator Kevin Blackwell who said the intent of the bill was not to replace or overshadow Initiative 65, but to offer an alternative program for the state in the event the Supreme Court invalidates Initiative 65 in upcoming suits that have been filed.

Major changes were made to the original bill in the form of amendments and the bill was ultimately held on a motion to reconsider. This motion will be dealt with on Friday, solidifying whether the bill will live on or not.

The Mississippi Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in the case filed by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Buttler on the validity of Initiative 65. She challenges that the amount of signatures required for the initiative to be on the ballot was not met.

The program created in the legislation had a variety of differences from Initiative 65. The largest of which would be the sales tax revenue generated from the sale of medical cannabis. It proposed a 7% sales tax on the product, where no sales tax would be collected through 65.

Initiative 65 did charge a fee on medical marijuana but could not classify it as a sales tax as it would be funneled into the Mississippi State Department of Health to run the program.

In the original bill there was a cap on the amount of dispensaries that could be located in a county. It indicated one dispensary per county, unless the county has a population of over 30,000 people. That stipulation as changed in the amendments added Thursday night.