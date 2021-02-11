Since January 4, the Mississippi Department of Health is reporting that the number of COVID patients in Mississippi hospitals has dropped dramatically.

From a high of 1,444 to today’s number of 690, total hospitalizations of COVID patients in the state has decreased by over 52% in the last 5 weeks.

That trend is not isolated. COVID patients in ICU beds has been reduced by 46% in that similar period. Patients on ventilators has declined by 45% from recent highs.

Today MSDH is reporting 784 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 25 deaths, and 125 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 283,753, with 6,367 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/ensGBD50kH — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) February 10, 2021

On Tuesday the Mississippi Senate passed SB 2759 which would increase the monthly benefits that individuals on the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program by $90.

Author of the bill, Sen. Joey Fillingane said the legislation came straight from the Director’s office of the Department of Human Services.

A bill authored in the House would prevent any city or county from prohibiting or restricting the concealed carry of a firearm by an individual.

HB 634 protects citizens’ rights to carry a firearm. Mississippi law already states that any person who is eligible to legally carry a firearm may also carry concealed without a license or a permit. The state also recognizes any valid out-of-state carry permit.

A Mississippi resident can, however, obtain an enhanced concealed carry or E-SFP permit. This allows for them to carry in a larger variety of locations that are normally restricted. This permit requires a training course and certification by the Department of Public Safety.

The bill passes by a vote of 103 to 13 #msleg — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) February 10, 2021

The bill passes by a vote of 36 to 16 #msleg — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) February 10, 2021

Legislative leadership is working with Chief Justice Mike Randolph to provide space for Special Judges Dickinson/Bell to help clear a backlog in the Hinds County dockets. Thanks to our judges across the state for working hard to catch up after a difficult year with COVID. #msleg pic.twitter.com/1WK2ocSLRw — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) February 11, 2021

Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday morning to discuss the ongoing second #ImpeachmentTrial of former President #DonaldTrump as well as give us the latest on the #COVID relief package put forward by President Joe Biden’s Administration.

Hyde-Smith also spoke on the progress made on the Yazoo Pumps as groups on the left line up to challenge the project.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today joined Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and others to announce their intent to reintroduce this week their legislation to protect health coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions.

The Protect Act would protect Americans with pre-existing conditions and ensure they cannot be denied health care coverage or be charged more because of a pre-existing condition.

“Tens of thousands of Mississippians suffer from pre-existing conditions and worry about the possibility of being penalized because of their health. The Protect Act would codify protections that shield them from that threat,” Hyde-Smith said. “I hope this is an area in which a divided Congress can work together to do what’s right for our constituents.”

.@POTUS’ actions on energy are shutting many Americans out of the workforce. And Biden’s plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 would eliminate an additional 1.4 million jobs. I urge President Biden to stop putting American livelihoods at risk. — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) February 10, 2021

Secretary of State Michael Watson spoke to Jones County Republican Women Wednesday about a number of election-related issues in Mississippi.

Watson addressed a monthly luncheon for the organization at the Laurel Country Club.

He said there needs to be a better way to purge voter rolls in the state and he favors a bill passed in the State Senate Wednesday, which would make that process quicker.

He also said Mississippians should be required to show proof of citizenship before they vote.

“We want to make sure that only United States citizens are voting in Mississippi elections, who are residents in Mississippi,” Watson said. “So this is a thing that we’ve studied for years now. You’ve heard me talk about it on the campaign trail, so it’s not only a promise that we made, but it’s one that we’re keeping. We’re working on actively.”