FAA Airport Coronavirus Response Grants Offer Support to 63 Facilities Statewide

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., today announced the award of $11.6 million in grants to 63 Mississippi airfields experiencing economic disruption because of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awards were funded in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act for airports and eligible concessionaires.

“Mississippi’s airports have experienced severe economic disruption as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” Wicker said. “This funding will help airports to withstand the drop in traffic from COVID-19 and facilitate economic development as we work to recover.”

“These FAA Coronavirus Response grants will help support operations and maintenance needs at airports across Mississippi. The usefulness of these resources is more important now as local economies deal with the ongoing pandemic,” Hyde-Smith said.

In all, the FAA awarded $11,622,567 to Mississippi, with the largest grants being:

Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, Jackson – $3,747,799

Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, Gulfport – $2,958,641

Golden Triangle Regional Airport, Columbus – $1,028,626

Key Field, Meridian – $1,010,947

Tupelo Regional Airport, Tupelo – $1,008,459

Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, Hattiesburg – $1,006,447

For a full list of the grants in Mississippi, click here.

Release from Senator Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith.