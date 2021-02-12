Grover Norquist, the president of the Americans for Tax Reform, joined Y’all Politics on Friday to discuss the proposal by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves that would phase out the individual income tax.

Norquist recently sent a letter to Mississippi lawmakers urging them to support the phase out of the state income tax as proposed by Governor Reeves and supported by Speaker Philip Gunn.

Americans for Tax Reform was founded in 1985 at President Ronald Reagan’s request. ATR works to limit the size and cost of government and opposes higher taxes at the federal, state, and local levels and supports tax reform that moves towards taxing consumed income one time at one rate.

Watch the full interview below to hear why Norquist is supporting this proposal in Mississippi.