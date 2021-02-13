U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today issued the following statement on her vote against convicting former President Donald J. Trump of inciting the deadly mob violence that overtook the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021:

“First, the impeachment of a former President is not part of the Constitution, which states clearly that ‘impeachment shall not extend further than to remove from office.’ Donald Trump is no longer the President.

“Second, I believe the defense team proved conclusively that President Trump’s speech on January 6 neither implicitly nor explicitly encouraged the use of violence or lawless action.

“We are a nation struggling with a public health emergency and economic trouble. This politically motivated impeachment trial represents another unnecessary and troubling chapter to the terrible crimes committed against our government on January 6. Our efforts should be focused on prosecuting the lawbreakers, improving Capitol security, and healing the wounds of those hurt on that sad day.”

House Democrats impeached President Trump on a single charge of “incitement of insurrection.” The Senate acquitted the former President on a 57-43 vote. Sixty-seven votes are required for conviction.

Release from Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.