U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today released the following statement after voting to acquit former President Donald J. Trump:

“During the nearly 234 years of our Constitution’s existence, no public official has ever been convicted in an impeachment trial after leaving office. That long-standing precedent was followed again today.

“After carefully reviewing the evidence and legal arguments from counsel for both parties, I am convinced that impeachment was intended only as a means of removing presidents and other officials from office. On two occasions during this trial, I had already voted not to proceed to trial based on this jurisdictional issue. My vote for acquittal today was consistent with those previous votes.

“Like all Americans, I am deeply troubled by the violent actions of individuals who invaded the U.S. Capitol and attacked our law enforcement officers on January 6. The facts surrounding this attack should be fully and thoroughly investigated, and those criminals should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“I hope we can put this trial behind us and recommit to the cooperative spirit we need to meet our republic’s pressing challenges.”

Release from Senator Roger Wicker.