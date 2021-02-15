U.S. Senate acquits former President Donald Trump

The U.S. Senate has concluded the Impeachment Trial of former President Donald Trump. He has been acquitted. Democrats failed to reach the 2/3 vote required to convict even with 7 Republican crossover votes.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today released the following statement after voting to acquit former President Donald J. Trump:

“During the nearly 234 years of our Constitution’s existence, no public official has ever been convicted in an impeachment trial after leaving office. That long-standing precedent was followed again today.

“After carefully reviewing the evidence and legal arguments from counsel for both parties, I am convinced that impeachment was intended only as a means of removing presidents and other officials from office. On two occasions during this trial, I had already voted not to proceed to trial based on this jurisdictional issue. My vote for acquittal today was consistent with those previous votes.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today issued the following statement on her vote against convicting former President Donald J. Trump of inciting the deadly mob violence that overtook the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021:

“First, the impeachment of a former President is not part of the Constitution, which states clearly that ‘impeachment shall not extend further than to remove from office.’ Donald Trump is no longer the President.

“Second, I believe the defense team proved conclusively that President Trump’s speech on January 6 neither implicitly nor explicitly encouraged the use of violence or lawless action.

Congressman Thompson calls Trump acquittal a “sad and appalling day”

Governor Reeves marks 100,000th COVID vaccine administered in MS

One Hundred thousand!! Today MS administered our 100,000th vaccine shot for THIS week alone.

One Hundred thousand!! Today MS administered our 100,000th vaccine shot for THIS week alone.

Approaching 450,000 total!

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,093 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 2 deaths, and 113 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 287,436, with 6,462 deaths.

Grover Norquist, the president of the Americans for Tax Reform, joined Y’all Politics on Friday to discuss the proposal by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves that would phase out the individual income tax.

Norquist recently sent a letter to Mississippi lawmakers urging them to support the phase out of the state income tax as proposed by Governor Reeves and supported by Speaker Philip Gunn.

Election reform remains a significant talking point in the wake of one of the most engaging election cycles in U.S. history. The obstacles of 2020 forced numerous election procedures and policies into the national spotlight, prompting states across the country to take a closer look at their overall election system. While no election is perfect, Mississippians can take pride in knowing we conducted a clean, safe, and fair 2020 General Election. We saw the highest voter turnout in state history and celebrated more than 113,000 newly registered voters. This success is a testament to hardworking personnel across the state and our well-conceived elections process. However, there is always room for improvement, so now is the time to look to the future.

Quality elections begin with clean and accurate voter rolls. The implementation of online voter registration (OVR) is an initiative growing in popularity. As of right now, a paper application is the only way to register to vote in Mississippi.

Cold weather hits Mississippi

WINTER STORM UPDATE: The threat level has increased for areas in purple, which includes the Jackson Metro. These areas could see up to an inch of snow & sleet as well as 3/4 of an inch of ice accumulation. Expect power outages & dangerous road conditions.

Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn joins us to talk about what state lawmakers are tackling this legislative session, from budget issues to criminal reform.

Fauci joins Dobbs, others to talk vaccine in Mississippi

