Tuesday Rodeo Performance Moved to Friday Night

Due to the winter storm, the Tuesday, February 16, performance of the Dixie National Rodeo is being moved to Friday night, February 19, at 7:00 p.m. Frank Foster will provide the entertainment. Justin Moore, the previously scheduled entertainment for Tuesday, postponed until the 2022 Dixie National Rodeo.

Tickets for the Tuesday night performance will be honored for the new performance date. Fans who cannot attend the event may request a refund at the point of purchase by the method of payment up until the new event performance time. As previously announced, the Monday night performance is rescheduled for Thursday night.

“Due to the weather, we adjusted the Dixie National Rodeo schedule. We appreciate our ticket holders being patient as we work through these necessary changes. This rodeo, produced by Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co., is a must-see event with participants from across the country, and we want to offer the public a second chance to see a world class rodeo,” said Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson.

The new schedule for the Dixie National Rodeo is as follows:

Wednesday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. with entertainment by Riley Green

Thursday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. with entertainment by Sawyer Brown

Friday, February 19, at 7:00 p.m. with entertainment by Frank Foster

The Dixie National Quarter Horse Show scheduled for February 16-21 has been cancelled.

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320. For more information on the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo, visit www.dixienational.org, “like” the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo page on Facebook or call 601-961-4000.

Press Release

2/16/2021