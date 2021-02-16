Mississippians are not accustomed to sleet and snow, making the last few days nerve-wracking for some and quite fun for others.

Governor Tate Reeves, the Mississippi Department of Transportation and local law enforcement officials have all issued travel warnings as highways and bridges are iced over and filled with accumulations of snow in various parts of the state.

Mississippi Public Service Commissioners, along with power companies, are asking individuals to limit their electricity consumption as power grids are strained. Thousands of Mississippians have lost power as a result of the wintry weather.

COVID-19 vaccination stations have been closed north of the Coast and appointments are being rescheduled.

State and local government agencies as well as many school districts have issued closures.

However, amid the challenges such weather brings, Mississippians of all ages have found time to make some memories of these few days that happen all too infrequently in the deep South.

Here are some images from social media of areas around the state.

Mississippi State Capitol

State Senators playing in the snow

Oxford

The Oxford, Mississippi square is one big sheet of ice. (Photo via Matt Nichols) pic.twitter.com/ojFyUKdHtt — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) February 15, 2021

Mississippi State

Mississippi State University (all campuses) will cancel all in-person classes and activities on Tuesday, February 16. Click the link for more details. https://t.co/1uAZ6B6w0I — Mississippi State (@msstate) February 15, 2021

Starkville and Oxford

Meanwhile, the cops in Starkville:pic.twitter.com/HbjtVrSSMw — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) February 15, 2021

Mississippi College

Classes are closed at Mississippi College and students are taking advantage of the snow day. They let me and @blake_levine give it a try. pic.twitter.com/pJWM74aqdy — Gary Burton JR WJTV (@GaryB_WJTV) February 15, 2021

Belhaven

Beautiful Snow Day in Jackson, Mississippi! Beautiful views from @BelhavenU at the @BelhavenFB bowl stadium! Stay warm and please stay safe people!!!! pic.twitter.com/YsTnGyuF7X — Khalil Pope (@coachkhalilp) February 15, 2021

Jackson State

Lord keep us covered here in Mississippi and protect us all. #CoachPrime @GoJSUTigersFB pic.twitter.com/CSzaX4YFLa — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 15, 2021

Central Mississippi

Skiing in Mississippi? Yep.

(📷: Jillian Carmody) pic.twitter.com/JCtS267HYI — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) February 15, 2021

Madison County

Heavy sleet continues in Madison County. pic.twitter.com/F1geGzfZk0 — Marshall Ramsey (@MarshallRamsey) February 15, 2021

Vicksburg

WARREN COUNTY: We're seeing pretty heavy snow flurries over the Mississippi River at Vicksburg this morning as of 6 AM. ❄️ Viewers are also reporting snow flurries through Copiah and Lincoln counties as well. Minimal accumulations expected. @WJTV @NWSJacksonMS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/ko4xqoJGR1 — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) February 16, 2021

Canton

