Winter weather hits Mississippi

MDOT crews around the state helped clear roads of ice, snow and stranded vehicles on Monday.

“Crews continue efforts to keep roads passable for emergency responders and essential workers. If you must drive, SLOW DOWN,” MDOT tweeted.

YP – Mississippi State Department of Health Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Variant Strain

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) confirms the first case of a COVID-19 variant strain in a Mississippi resident.

A case of the B.1.1.7 UK variant strain of COVID-19 was confirmed during routine testing.

No international travel or spread to contacts is known to have occurred, but additional investigation is ongoing.

The B.1.1.7 variant strain has been identified in 40 U.S. states and is known to spread more easily and quickly than other strains. While suspected, currently there is no direct evidence that this strain causes a more severe infection or a higher risk of death.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

COVID Vaccinations postponed due to weather

YP – Broadband grant program could keep expansion alive in Mississippi

Mississippi began expanding broadband two years ago, with a push coming in 2020 due to increased federal support from CARES Act dollars. This year, the state House and Senate are hoping to continue that emphasis with several bills.

Representative Scott Bounds (R) explained his bill, HB 505, which would create the Broadband Accessibility Act and promote grant funding between state and private entities to continue expanding accessibility throughout Mississippi.

MS Senate passes SB 2588 aimed at cleaning voter rolls

YP – State parks could see improvements with recent legislation

This year, lawmakers are taking on one area of the state that is often neglected, Mississippi’s state parks.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has made the improvement of the state’s parks and wildlife areas a priority of his for the 2021 Legislative session. He estimated that restoring these areas will be a roughly $147 million investment.

“That’s a staggering cost which means we’ve probably been ignoring them for some period of time to get them like that,” said Hosemann. He said this is an issue of importance in ensuring that those areas are exceptional for future enjoyment by Mississippi families.

MS Democratic Party calls on “Trump loyalists” to support Biden plan

