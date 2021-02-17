A bill offered by Senator DeBar would change the age of minority in the state from 21 to 18. That means when the term “infant” shows up in legislation it is applied to those individuals from age zero to 18.

In SB 2355, it would change the age which is currently set at 21. This would still apply for things like the purchase of alcohol but would allow those 18 and up to serve on a jury.

The bill reads:

The term “infant,” when used in any statute, shall include any person, male or female, under * * * eighteen (18) years of age, except where another section specifically provides otherwise. SECTION 2. Section 1-3-27, Mississippi Code of 1972, is amended as follows: 1-3-27. The term “minor,” when used in any statute, shall include any person, male or female, under * * * eighteen (18) years of age, except where another section specifically provides otherwise.

The bill has passed the Senate and headed to the House.