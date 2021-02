Mississippi House Transportation Commission Chairman Rep. Charles Busby joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to discuss a new proposal in the Ways and Means Committee that would offer a statewide referendum to raise the gas tax on a temporary basis for specified road and bridge projects.

HB 1364, or the “2021 Mississippi Road and Bridge Improvements Fund,” would seek to fund $2.5 billion in new projects and repair other roads and bridges across the state.

Watch the full interview below.