Since filing a federal lawsuit earlier this week against former President Donald Trump, Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson has made the mainstream media rounds to outline his case of how he believes Trump incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Thompson is chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

<<READ MORE: Mississippi Congressman Thompson sues former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection.>>

The lawsuit came days after the U.S. Senate acquitted Trump in the Impeachment Trial by a vote of 57-43, failing to get the required 2/3 majority needed to convict.

This lawsuit by Thompson seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages. It is being brought forward using a provision of the1871 Ku Klux Klan Act which was passed in response to KKK violence and prohibits violence or intimidation meant to prevent Congress or other federal officials from carrying out their constitutional duties.

Thompson has joined with the national NAACP to promote this legal action.

Below, watch what Thompson has had to say over the last few days.

CBS News

MSNBC

CNN

"I know this country is greater than what I experienced that day, and I'm prepared to go to court and defend that greatness," says Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who has filed the first civil action filed against former Pres. Trump related to the attack at the US Capitol, pic.twitter.com/JDbHKw9fOq — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) February 17, 2021

Peacock

The Hill