Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves went live on Facebook Wednesday afternoon to give an update on severe winter weather as more dangerous ice heads toward Mississippi.

YP – MS House Transportation Chair Busby talks bill aimed at statewide referendum to raise gas tax

Mississippi House Transportation Commission Chairman Rep. Charles Busby joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to discuss a new proposal in the Ways and Means Committee that would offer a statewide referendum to raise the gas tax on a temporary basis for specified road and bridge projects.

HB 1364, or the “2021 Mississippi Road and Bridge Improvements Fund,” would seek to fund $2.5 billion in new projects and repair other roads and bridges across the state.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 684 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 23 deaths, and 112 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 289,398, with 6,524 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/Nw8RlgRhxN — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) February 17, 2021

A bill offered by Senator DeBar would change the age of minority in the state from 21 to 18. That means when the term “infant” shows up in legislation it is applied to those individuals from age zero to 18.

In SB 2355, it would change the age which is currently set at 21. This would still apply for things like the purchase of alcohol but would allow those 18 and up to serve on a jury.

MSDH shows Medical Marijuana implementation timeline

.@msdh is hosting a public update today online regarding the timeline to implement #Initiative65 #MedicalMarijuana in Mississippi. Here is their plan, per Dr. Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/ihDhuAVAPI — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) February 17, 2021

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announces the schedule of Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo events taking place today, Wednesday, February 17.

Special promotions including the opportunity to win rodeo tickets and steak dinners for two from the Dixie National Steakhouse can be found on the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo Facebook page.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today announced the State Veterans Homes Relief Act , legislation that would provide funding to address the current backlog of State Veterans Home (SVH) projects.

Only $90 million was appropriated for SVH projects this fiscal year, leaving dozens of approved SVH construction projects without funding, including the Gulfport State Veterans Home. This legislation would provide $500 million for these outstanding projects.

“Our nation’s veterans deserve the best possible support to meet their needs, especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” Wicker said.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) is investigating several

heating-related fire deaths. At least one involved a chimney that caught fire. Others have involved space heaters.

“Many parts of the state will not get a break from this extreme cold, ice, and snow for a few more days,” State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said. “When heating your home, keep flammable objects like furniture, clothing, mattresses, or bedding away from heat sources like fireplaces and space heaters.”

