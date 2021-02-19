Lawmakers returned to the Mississippi State Capitol for the 2021 Legislative Session on January 5th.

Below is a list of bills to watch as business continues for the 90 day session.

**This article will update frequently as more bills are added and bill statuses changes.**

HOUSE BILLS

Flag

HB 1 – Ratification of the new state flag of Mississippi

Referred to Rules committee

Passed in House Rules Committee

Passed in House,

Transmitted to Senate

Passed in Senate Rules Committee

Passed in Senate,

Signed by the Governor

HB 68 – Money to DFA for flags

Referred to Appropriations

Passed in committee

Passed in the House, 117 – 3

Transmitted to Senate

Referred to Appropriations

Education

HB 135 – MS Critical Teacher Shortage Act of 1998; extend repealer on.

Referred to Education

Passed in Education

Passed in the House

Transmitted to Senate

Referred to Eduation

HB 581 – The Sexual Assault Response For College Students Act; create.

Referred to Judiciary B

Passed in Committee

Passed in the House by a vote of 115 – 4

Transmitted to Senate

Referred to Universities and Colleges;Judiciary, Division B

HB 1123 – Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013; revise funding and specify teaching standards.

Referred to Education and Appropriations

Passed in Education

Transmitted to Appropriations

Passed in Appropriations

Passed in committee

Passed in the House by a vote of 113 – 7

Transmitted to Senate

Referred to Education and Appropriations

Corrections

HB 525 – Corrections omnibus bill; enact

Referred to Corrections

Passed in Corrections

Passed in the House by a vote of 111 – 1

Transmitted to the Senate

Referred to Corrections

Medicaid

HB 1013 – Medicaid; create Medicaid Commission to administer program and abolish Division of Medicaid.

Referred to Medicaid/Appropriations

Passed in Medicaid

Referred to Appropriations

Passed in Appropriations

Passed by a vote of 103 – 13

Transferred to the Senate

Referred to Medicaid and Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

HB 1008 – Medicaid; bring forward sections for purposes of amendment.

Referred to Medicaid

Passed in committee

Passed in the House by a vote of 110 – 5

Held on a motion to reconsider

Motion tabled

Transfered to Senate

Referred to Medicaid

Miscellaneous

HB 108 – Wireless Communication Commission; remove ITS control over.

Referred to Public Utilities; Appropriations

Passed in Public Utilities

Referred to Appropriations

Passed in Appropriations

Passed in the House by a vote of 118 – 1

Transmitted to the Senate

Referred to Technology

HB 505 – Mississippi Broadband Accessibility Act; create.

Referred to Public Utilities

Passed in Committee

Passed on the floor by a vote of 114 – 4

Transmitted to the Senate

Referred to Energy and Appropriations

HB 997 – Alcoholic beverages; remove DOR from being wholesale distributor, authorize issuance of wholesaler’s permits.

Referred to Ways and Means Committee

Passed in committee

Passed in the House by a vote of 104 – 3

Transmitted to the Senate

Referred to Finance

HB 1019 – Gubernatorial inaugurations funds; require contributions and expenditures to be reported to Secretary of State.

Referred to apportionment and elections

Passed in committee

Passed in the House by a vote of 116 – 1

HB 1231 – Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund; create.

Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and Ways and Means

Passed in Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks

Referred to Ways and Means

Passed in Ways and Means

Passed in the House by a vote of 117 – 2

Transmitted to the Senate

HR 1 – Emmett Till murder; issue apology for state’s role in killers’ acquittals that were based on a lie.

Referred to Rules

Passed in Committee

Passed in the House, 120-0

Transmitted to Senate

Referred to Rules

SENATE BILLS

Education

SB 2001 – Teachers’ salaries; provide for increase.

Referred to Education; Appropriations

Passed in Education

Transmitted to Appropriations

Passed in Committee

Passed in the Senate, unanimously

Transmitted to House

SB 2149 – MAEP; Department of Education required to hold harmless school district from calculating 2020-2021 average daily attendance.

Referred to Education

Passed in Committee

Passed in the Senate by a vote of 52 – 0

Transmitted to the House

SB 2267 – Teacher license; allow reciprocity if teacher possesses standard license from other state and passes background check.

Referred to Education

Passed in Committee

Passed on the floor unanimously

Transmitted to House

Corrections

SB 2279 – Parole and probation; criminalize absconding.

Referred to Judiciary B

Passed in committee

Passed on the floor by a vote of 47 – 2

Transmitted to House

SB 2795 – “Mississippi Earned Parole Eligibility Act”; enact.

Referred to Corrections

Passed in committee

Passed on the floor by a vote of 44 – 4

Transmitted to the House

Elections

SB 2588 – Statewide Elections Management System; remove electors who fail to respond to notice.

Referred to Elections

Passed in Committee

Passed in the Senate by a vote of 36 – 16

Held on a motion to reconsider

Motin tabled

Transmitted to the House

Medicaid

SB 2799 – Mississippi Medicaid Program; make technical amendments to reimbursements and administration.

Referred to Medicaid

Passed in committee

Passed on the floor by a vote of 47 – 4

Transmitted to the House

Miscellaneous

SB 2182 – Tobacco tax; define tobacco products to include electronic smoking devices for purposes of 15% excise tax.

Referred to Finance

SB 2389 –Domestic violence shelters; revise eligibility for funds.

Referred to Housing; Judiciary A

Passed in Housing

Referred to Judiciary A

Passed in Judiciary A

Passed unanimously in the Senate

Transmitted to the House

SB 2486 – State parks; restructure ownership and management arrangements.

Referred to Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks

Passed in Committee

Passed on the floor by a vote of 32 – 11

Transmitted to the House

SB 2536 – Athletics; enact the “Mississippi Fairness Act.”

Referred To Universities and Colleges; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

Passed in Universities and Colleges

Referred to Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

Passed in Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

Passed in the Senate by a vote of 34 – 9

SB 2759 – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; increase the monthly amount.

Referred to Public Health and Welfare

Passed in Committee

Passed on the floor by a vote of 40 – 9

Transmitted to the Hosue

SB 2765 – Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act; create.

Referred to Finance

Passed in Committee

Failed in the Senate by a vote of 30 – 21 (this vote requires 3/5)

Held on a motion to reconsider

Reconsidered

Passed in the Senate by a vote of 30 – 19

Transmitted to the House

DEAD BILLS

HB 10- Driver’s licenses; allow online renewal any time after expiration regardless of time transpired.

Referred to transportation

DEAD

HB 16 – Mississippi Highway Patrol and MBN officers; increase salaries of.

Referred to Judiciary B; Appropriations

DEAD

HB 18 – Medical marijuana; authorize Alcorn State University to enter into MOU for local farmers to grow for out-of-state vendors.

Referred to Universities and Colleges

DEAD

HB 207- Medicaid; expand eligibility under federal health care reform law.

Referred to Medicaid; Appropriations

DEAD

HB 316 – Kindergarten-age children; require mandatory attendance under compulsory school attendance laws.

Referred to Education

DEAD

HB 342 – MAEP; determine cost of using average daily membership (ADM) in lieu of ADA.

Referred to Education; Appropriations

DEAD

HB 355 – Department of Health; give authority to levy and collect fee on sales of medical marijuana.

Referred to Ways and Means

DEAD

HB 363 – Marijuana possession; revise as civil penalty.

Referred to Judiciary B

DEAD

HB 369 – Mississippi Emergency Communications Act; create.

Referred to Public Utilities

DEAD

HB 465- Compassionate Parole Eligibility Act of 2021; create.

Referred to Corrections

DEAD

HB 515 – Council on the Prevention of School Shootings; create to develop center in A.G.’s office to monitor online activity.

Referred to Education; Appropriations

DEAD

SB 2008 – Nurse practitioners; authorize to dispense legend drugs to patients

Referred to Public Health and Welfare

DEAD

SB 2019 – Ban the box

Referred to Labor

Passed in Committee

Failed in the Senate by a vote of 20 – 31

Held on a motion to reconsider

DEAD

SB 2034 – Alteration or renaming of historical monuments, memorials and streets; prohibit and provide sanctions.

Referred to Public Property

DEAD

SB 2037 – Medicaid Access and Opportunity Act of 2021; enact.

Referred to Medicaid; Housing

DEAD

SB 2079 – Mississippi Minimum Wage Act; establish.

Referred to Labor; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

DEAD

SB 2140 – Absentee voting; establish electronic application procedure for college students.

Referred to Elections; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

DEAD

SB 2187 – Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act; enact.

Referred To Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

Passed in Committee

DEAD

SB 2196 – Appointment of officers; require Governor and Lt. Governor to make appointments to fill vacant offices within a certain period of time.

Referred to Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

Passed in Committee

DEAD

SB 2262 – Mississippi Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act of 2021″; enact.

Referred to Judiciary A

DEAD

S. B. No. 2266 – Retail sales; prohibit seller from refusing to accept cash as a form of payment for goods and services. Double Referred to:

Referred to Business and Financial Institutions; Judiciary, Division A

Passed in Finance

DEAD

SB 2281 – The Mississippi First Responder Protection Act; enact.

Referred to Judiciary B; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

DEAD

SB 2346 – Medicaid coverage; coverage for eligible women up to 12 months postpartum.

Referred to Medicaid

DEAD

SB 2364 – Fresh Start Act; remove limitations on the applicability of.

Referred to Judiciary A

DEAD

SB 2421 – Mississippi Emergency Communications Act; create.

Referred to Technology; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency

DEAD

SB 2433 – Alcoholic beverages; authorize the sale of wine at grocery stores.

Referred to Finance

DEAD

SB 2577 – Mississippi Election Reform Act of 2021; enact.

Referred to Elections

DEAD

SB 2675 – Third-grade reading assessment for 2020-2021 school year; allow students who fail to be promoted to fourth grade with remediation.