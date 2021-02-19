U.S. Representative Trent Kelly (MS-01) is pleased to announce his selection to serve on the House Budget Committee for the 117th Congress. The Budget Committee is responsible for preparing the Annual Budget Resolution, has oversight over the Congressional Budget Office, and sets funding allocations for each Congressional Committee.

“Congressman Trent Kelly will be a strong voice on the House Budget Committee in standing up for working-class Americans and advocating on behalf of our military members and their families,” Ranking Member Jason Smith said. “Together, we will work to advance solutions that strengthen Main Street America.”

“As members of the House Budget Committee, it is our duty to be fiscally conservative, wisely spending taxpayer dollars when and where they are needed most,” Rep. Kelly said. “Transparency is essential if we are to achieve the confidence of the American people. Additionally, we must do everything in our power to eliminate wasteful spending and seek ways to reduce the national debt. Through my role on the House Budget Committee, I look forward to implementing fiscally conservative solutions to government spending.”

