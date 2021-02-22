Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined Y’all Politics on Monday to discuss her office’s ongoing fight against Big Tech Censorship, challenging the social media giants to not restrict free speech in its digital public square.

Fitch also talked about the adverse impact the overreaching orders being handed down by the Biden Administration are having not only on Mississippians, but all Americans. She along with other state AGs have put the White House on notice that pending legal action could be filed to challenge their actions.

Watch the full interview below.