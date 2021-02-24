Mario King is now the former Mayor of Moss Point after he and his wife pled guilty to one federal charge of wire fraud. King has resigned as Mayor.

The Kings were initially charged with 13 federal charges of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government. The Kings solicited funds from a benefit gala but did not use that money for its intended purpose, which was to support a mental health program for the Moss Point School District.

The former Mayor could be sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and be required to pay fines up to $125,000. His sentencing hearing is set for May 26th.

“I’m pleased to see this case come to a conclusion,” State Auditor Shad White said in a release. “It’s an example of top-notch coordination between the Auditor’s office and federal authorities. Folks like Mr. King need to learn they are not above the law. We are watching.”

Given that the municipal election is within 6 months of the end of the term, the Moss Point Board of Alderman will select an interim mayor to serve until the election.