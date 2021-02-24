Vowing to protect female athletes, the Mississippi Federation of Republican Women (MFRW) has endorsed Senate Bill (SB) 2536, known as the Fairness Act. The MFRW also voted to support a Teacher Pay Increase and Citizenship Verification for Voting at its annual Spring Board of Directors meeting held virtually Saturday, February 20.

SB 2536, authored by Senator Angela Hill, requires public schools and institutions to designate sports teams by biological sex. The Fairness Act would not allow athletic teams designated for females, women, or girls to be open to students of the male sex. The act passed the Senate and now faces a deadline of March 2, 2021, for House committees to report.

“It has been a difficult and long road to progress for women’s sports. It could all be eroded if our state lawmakers fail to ensure that our girls have a level playing field. MFRW wants to protect all female athletes in the state of Mississippi,” said Keri Abernathy, President of the MFRW.

The MFRW is in full support of SB 2001 and HB 852 that will adjust salary schedules for certified teachers beginning in the 2021-2022 school year. In addition, the MFRW believes our most treasured guarantees of democracy are the ballot box and the integrity of our electoral process, and for this reason, supports HB 586 that will ensure only citizens of the United States who are Mississippi residents can vote in our elections.

Release from the Mississippi Federation of Republican Women.