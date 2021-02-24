Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4), a United States Marine Corps veteran, in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the United States’ ground offensive during the Persian Gulf War, reflected on his time spent overseas in the war with the 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company, Mobile, AL. It was on this day in 1991, that the US began the 100-hour ground campaign.

Palazzo released the following statement in commemoration of this anniversary:

“In many ways, it is hard to believe that it has been over 30 years since I deployed with my fellow Marines from 3rd Force Recon Company. As a Lance Corporal at 20-years-old, I left the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina on Christmas Eve in 1990 and landed in Saudi Arabia on Christmas day. It was just days before the beginning of the ground offensive that I turned 21 years old in the desert with my fellow Marines. During our mission, I was entrusted with the squad automatic weapon and the keys to our team’s humvee. We knew we were up against the fourth largest army in the world led by the ruthless and brutal dictator Sadamm Hussein. We were fully prepared for anything, from taking on the elite troops of the Iraqi army, to biological and chemical attacks. The quick and decisive victory over our enemies was a testament to the strength and character of our allies and U.S. forces.”

Since coming to Congress, Palazzo has been an outspoken advocate for our nation’s military and veterans. As a current member of the Mississippi National Guard, Palazzo serves at the helm of the National Guard and Reserve Caucus. In this capacity, Palazzo has been successful at ensuring a parity of benefits for military servicemembers and reservists.

Palazzo served as a member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) from 2011-2015. During his time on the HASC, Palazzo helped author several annual defense bills that provide resources and equipment for our armed forces.

