In a discussion with Y’all Politics on Wednesday, State Senator Chris McDaniel said the income tax phase out plan passed by the Mississippi House should concern Republicans as it is not a tax decrease, but rather a tax swap. McDaniel says the bill reallocates the taxing authority and redistributes the tax burden among Mississippians.

However, McDaniel said at least the House tried something as the Senate did not do anything regarding eliminating the income tax this session. He says it is unlikely the bill gets very far in the Senate, but if changes were made to improve the bill, such as eliminating the increases, it could gain some traction among Senators.

McDaniel also offered his take on the COVID-19 relief package making its way through Congress and highlighted a few other actions in the Mississippi Senate that gave him cause for concern.

Watch the interview below.