U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today joined U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in introducing a resolution to oppose lifting sanctions on Iran.

Hyde-Smith is among 25 original cosponsors of S.Res.72. The lawmakers issued the following joint statement:

“The United States must maintain sanctions on the Iranian regime until it abandons its nuclear ambitions and ends its support for violence and terror around the region. Iran took advantage of weak policies during the Obama Administration, and President Biden must not repeat those same mistakes.”

The resolution states opposition to “the lifting of sanctions imposed with respect to Iran without addressing the full scope of Iran’s malign activities, including its nuclear program, ballistic and cruise missile capabilities, weapons proliferation, support for terrorism, hostage-taking, gross human rights violations, and other destabilizing activities.”

In addition to Hyde-Smith, other Senate cosigners include: Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), John Thune (R-S.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

A companion resolution introduced by U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) has 43 cosponsors.

Hyde-Smith has consistently supported legislation and policies to rein in threats posed by Iran to the American interests. In addition, she has worked to strengthen security alliances with Israel and other regional allies.

Release from Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.