State Senator Brice Wiggins spoke with Y’all Politics on Thursday about the House income tax phase out bill. Wiggins said he supports the elimination of the income tax and reducing taxes, but what the Senate has been sent is a 300 page bill with over 20 tax increases. He says that tax swap is concerning as is the fact that the House has “hijacked” the teacher pay raise by inserting it in this bill.

Sen. Wiggins said the legislative process could produce a better bill. However, with 4 weeks left in the session and the enormity of the impact of this bill so late in the session it will be tough to do so.

The Coast Senator also noted, among other issues, the news that broke late yesterday that the proposal to expand the scope of practice for nurse practitioners would not come out of the Senate this session.

Watch the full interview below.