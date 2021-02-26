Mississippi 3rd District Congressman Michael Guest joined Y’all Politics on Friday afternoon ahead of the vote in the U.S. House of Representatives where Democrats are expected to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID package pushed by President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Guest outlines the concerns he has with the bill, and talks about the controversy over the inclusion of the proposed minimum wage increase.

The Congressman also recaps the vote on Thursday where the House passed HR 5, of the “Equality Act,” sharing why that measure has raised significant concerns among conservatives.

Watch the full interview below.