Keri Abernathy and Vivian Dailey with the Mississippi Federation of Republican Women joined Y’all Politics on Friday to talk about three policy measures their group is actively supporting in this 2021 legislative session.

MFRW is pushing for the passage of State Senator Angela Hill’s “Mississippi Fairness Act” aimed at protecting female sports as well as bills to require citizenship verification for voters and the teacher pay raise as passed in the state Senate.

Watch the full discussion below.