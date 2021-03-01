Following the recent announcement of its effort to aid in restoring the American people’s confidence in the integrity of their free and fair elections, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) today released additional secretaries of state and state legislators who are serving on its Commission on Election Integrity. The RSLC is convening these leading policymakers in order to share and discuss voter-centric current laws and future reforms that make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.
“Restoring the public’s trust in our democracy may be a national debate right now, but the Constitution makes clear that improvements to our election laws need to be enacted by state leaders,” said RSLC President Dee Duncan. “We have assembled a group of strong leaders who offer a variety of perspectives on the best policies to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat, and we look forward to continuing to serve as a hub of communication for them as they guide their colleagues across the country on how to tailor critical reforms to their respective states. While state Democrats defer to the radical federal legislative changes being pushed by liberals in Washington that will do irreparable damage to our elections, state Republicans are leading on this issue and are focused on producing commonsense results for the American people.”
Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn is the lone representative on this Commission from the Magnolia State.
The members are listed below.
SECRETARIES OF STATE
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill (co-chair)
Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett
Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman
STATE LEGISLATORS
Michigan Senator Ruth Johnson (co-chair)
Arizona Senate President Karen Fann
Florida Senate Rules Committee Chair Kathleen Passidomo
Florida House Rules Committee Chairman Paul Renner
Georgia Senate Majority Caucus Chairman John Kennedy
Georgia House Republican Whip Trey Kelley
Georgia Representative Bruce Williamson
Hawaii Representative Val Okimoto
Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin
Indiana Speaker of the House Todd Huston
Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver
Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley
Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers
Louisiana Senate Majority Leader Sharon Hewitt
Maryland House Republican Leader Nic Kipke
Maryland House Republican Whip Kathy Szeliga
Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey
Minnesota House Deputy Republican Leader Anne Neu Brindley
Minnesota House Republican Leader Kurt Daudt
Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn
New Hampshire Senator Regina Birdsell
New Jersey State Senator Mike Testa
New Mexico Representative Kelly Fajardo
Nevada State Senator Ben Kieckhefer
North Carolina Senate President Phil Berger
North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore
Ohio Senate President Pro Tem Jay Hottinger
Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp
Oregon House Republican Leader Christine Drazen
Pennsylvania Senate President Jake Corman
Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler
Washington House Republican Leader JT Wilcox
Wisconsin Senator Duey Stroebel
Virginia Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle
Virginia Senator Jen Kiggans
Virginia House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert
During its weekly meeting on Thursday, the commission continued identifying best practices through a sampling of legislation from all states that increase voter access and participation without sacrificing security, accountability, and transparency. It also was joined by special guests Senator Roby Smith and Representative Bobby Kaufmann of Iowa, who provided an update on the election integrity legislation that passed both chambers in their state this past week.
Release from Republican State Leadership Committee.