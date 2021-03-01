Following the recent announcement of its effort to aid in restoring the American people’s confidence in the integrity of their free and fair elections, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) today released additional secretaries of state and state legislators who are serving on its Commission on Election Integrity. The RSLC is convening these leading policymakers in order to share and discuss voter-centric current laws and future reforms that make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.

“Restoring the public’s trust in our democracy may be a national debate right now, but the Constitution makes clear that improvements to our election laws need to be enacted by state leaders,” said RSLC President Dee Duncan. “We have assembled a group of strong leaders who offer a variety of perspectives on the best policies to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat, and we look forward to continuing to serve as a hub of communication for them as they guide their colleagues across the country on how to tailor critical reforms to their respective states. While state Democrats defer to the radical federal legislative changes being pushed by liberals in Washington that will do irreparable damage to our elections, state Republicans are leading on this issue and are focused on producing commonsense results for the American people.”

Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn is the lone representative on this Commission from the Magnolia State.

The members are listed below.

SECRETARIES OF STATE

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill (co-chair)

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman

STATE LEGISLATORS

Michigan Senator Ruth Johnson (co-chair)

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann

Florida Senate Rules Committee Chair Kathleen Passidomo

Florida House Rules Committee Chairman Paul Renner

Georgia Senate Majority Caucus Chairman John Kennedy

Georgia House Republican Whip Trey Kelley

Georgia Representative Bruce Williamson

Hawaii Representative Val Okimoto

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin

Indiana Speaker of the House Todd Huston

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver

Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers

Louisiana Senate Majority Leader Sharon Hewitt

Maryland House Republican Leader Nic Kipke

Maryland House Republican Whip Kathy Szeliga

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey

Minnesota House Deputy Republican Leader Anne Neu Brindley

Minnesota House Republican Leader Kurt Daudt

Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn

New Hampshire Senator Regina Birdsell

New Jersey State Senator Mike Testa

New Mexico Representative Kelly Fajardo

Nevada State Senator Ben Kieckhefer

North Carolina Senate President Phil Berger

North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore

Ohio Senate President Pro Tem Jay Hottinger

Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp

Oregon House Republican Leader Christine Drazen

Pennsylvania Senate President Jake Corman

Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler

Washington House Republican Leader JT Wilcox

Wisconsin Senator Duey Stroebel

Virginia Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle

Virginia Senator Jen Kiggans

Virginia House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert

During its weekly meeting on Thursday, the commission continued identifying best practices through a sampling of legislation from all states that increase voter access and participation without sacrificing security, accountability, and transparency. It also was joined by special guests Senator Roby Smith and Representative Bobby Kaufmann of Iowa, who provided an update on the election integrity legislation that passed both chambers in their state this past week.

Release from Republican State Leadership Committee.