Lawmakers returned to the Mississippi State Capitol for the 2021 Legislative Session on January 5th.
Below is a list of bills to watch as business continues for the 90 day session.
**This article will update frequently as more bills are added and bill statuses changes.**
HOUSE BILLS
Flag
HB 1 – Ratification of the new state flag of Mississippi
- Referred to Rules committee
- Passed in House Rules Committee
- Passed in House,
- Transmitted to Senate
- Passed in Senate Rules Committee
- Passed in Senate,
- Signed by the Governor
HB 68 – Money to DFA for flags
- Referred to Appropriations
- Passed in committee
- Passed in the House, 117 – 3
- Transmitted to Senate
- Referred to Appropriations
Education
HB 135 – MS Critical Teacher Shortage Act of 1998; extend repealer on.
- Referred to Education
- Passed in Education
- Passed in the House
- Transmitted to Senate
- Referred to Education
HB 581 – The Sexual Assault Response For College Students Act; create.
- Referred to Judiciary B
- Passed in Committee
- Passed in the House by a vote of 115 – 4
- Transmitted to Senate
- Referred to Universities and Colleges;Judiciary, Division B
HB 1123 – Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013; revise funding and specify teaching standards.
- Referred to Education and Appropriations
- Passed in Education
- Transmitted to Appropriations
- Passed in Appropriations
- Passed in committee
- Passed in the House by a vote of 113 – 7
- Transmitted to Senate
- Referred to Education and Appropriations
Corrections
HB 525 – Corrections omnibus bill; enact
- Referred to Corrections
- Passed in Corrections
- Passed in the House by a vote of 111 – 1
- Transmitted to the Senate
- Referred to Corrections
Medicaid
HB 1013 – Medicaid; create Medicaid Commission to administer program and abolish Division of Medicaid.
- Referred to Medicaid/Appropriations
- Passed in Medicaid
- Referred to Appropriations
- Passed in Appropriations
- Passed by a vote of 103 – 13
- Transferred to the Senate
- Referred to Medicaid and Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
HB 1008 – Medicaid; bring forward sections for purposes of amendment.
- Referred to Medicaid
- Passed in committee
- Passed in the House by a vote of 110 – 5
- Held on a motion to reconsider
- Motion tabled
- Transfered to Senate
- Referred to Medicaid
Miscellaneous
HB 108 – Wireless Communication Commission; remove ITS control over.
- Referred to Public Utilities; Appropriations
- Passed in Public Utilities
- Referred to Appropriations
- Passed in Appropriations
- Passed in the House by a vote of 118 – 1
- Transmitted to the Senate
- Referred to Technology
HB 505 – Mississippi Broadband Accessibility Act; create.
- Referred to Public Utilities
- Passed in Committee
- Passed on the floor by a vote of 114 – 4
- Transmitted to the Senate
- Referred to Energy and Appropriations
- Passed in Energy
- Referred to Appropriations
HB 997 – Alcoholic beverages; remove DOR from being wholesale distributor, authorize issuance of wholesaler’s permits.
- Referred to Ways and Means Committee
- Passed in committee
- Passed in the House by a vote of 104 – 3
- Transmitted to the Senate
- Referred to Finance
HB 1019 – Gubernatorial inaugurations funds; require contributions and expenditures to be reported to Secretary of State.
- Referred to Apportionment and Elections
- Passed in committee
- Passed in the House by a vote of 116 – 1
- Transmitted to the Senate
- Referred to Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
HB 1231 – Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund; create.
- Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and Ways and Means
- Passed in Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
- Referred to Ways and Means
- Passed in Ways and Means
- Passed in the House by a vote of 117 – 2
- Transmitted to the Senate
- Referred to Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency; Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks; Appropriations
HB 1439 – Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2021; create.
- Referred to Ways and Means
- Passed in Committee
- Passed in the House by a vote of 85 – 34
- Transmitted to the Senate
HR 1 – Emmett Till murder; issue apology for state’s role in killers’ acquittals that were based on a lie.
- Referred to Rules
- Passed in Committee
- Passed in the House, 120-0
- Transmitted to Senate
- Referred to Rules
SENATE BILLS
Education
SB 2001 – Teachers’ salaries; provide for increase.
- Referred to Education; Appropriations
- Passed in Education
- Transmitted to Appropriations
- Passed in Committee
- Passed in the Senate, unanimously
- Transmitted to House
- Referred to Education and Appropriations
SB 2149 – MAEP; Department of Education required to hold harmless school district from calculating 2020-2021 average daily attendance.
- Referred to Education
- Passed in Committee
- Passed in the Senate by a vote of 52 – 0
- Transmitted to the House
- Referred to Education
SB 2267 – Teacher license; allow reciprocity if teacher possesses standard license from other state and passes background check.
- Referred to Education
- Passed in Committee
- Passed on the floor unanimously
- Transmitted to House
- Referred to Education
Corrections
SB 2279 – Parole and probation; criminalize absconding.
- Referred to Judiciary B
- Passed in committee
- Passed on the floor by a vote of 47 – 2
- Transmitted to House
- Referred to Judiciary B and Corrections
- Passed in Judiciary B
- Passed in Corrections, as amended
SB 2795 – “Mississippi Earned Parole Eligibility Act”; enact.
- Referred to Corrections
- Passed in committee
- Passed on the floor by a vote of 44 – 4
- Transmitted to the House
- Referred to Corrections
- Passed in committee, as amended
Elections
SB 2588 – Statewide Elections Management System; remove electors who fail to respond to notice.
- Referred to Elections
- Passed in Committee
- Passed in the Senate by a vote of 36 – 16
- Held on a motion to reconsider
- Motin tabled
- Transmitted to the House
- Referred To Apportionment and Elections
Medicaid
SB 2799 – Mississippi Medicaid Program; make technical amendments to reimbursements and administration.
- Referred to Medicaid
- Passed in committee
- Passed on the floor by a vote of 47 – 4
- Transmitted to the House
- Referred to Medicaid
Miscellaneous
SB 2389 –Domestic violence shelters; revise eligibility for funds.
- Referred to Housing; Judiciary A
- Passed in Housing
- Referred to Judiciary A
- Passed in Judiciary A
- Passed unanimously in the Senate
- Transmitted to the House
- Referred To Judiciary B;Public Health and Human Services
SB 2486 – State parks; restructure ownership and management arrangements.
- Referred to Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
- Passed in Committee
- Passed on the floor by a vote of 32 – 11
- Transmitted to the House
- Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
SB 2536 – Athletics; enact the “Mississippi Fairness Act.”
- Referred To Universities and Colleges; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
- Passed in Universities and Colleges
- Referred to Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
- Passed in Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
- Passed in the Senate by a vote of 34 – 9
- Transmitted to the House
- Referred To Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
- Passed in committee
SB 2759 – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; increase the monthly amount.
- Referred to Public Health and Welfare
- Passed in Committee
- Passed on the floor by a vote of 40 – 9
- Transmitted to the House
- Referred To Public Health and Human Services
- Passed in committee, as amended
SB 2765 – Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act; create.
- Referred to Finance
- Passed in Committee
- Failed in the Senate by a vote of 30 – 21 (this vote requires 3/5)
- Held on a motion to reconsider
- Reconsidered
- Passed in the Senate by a vote of 30 – 19
- Transmitted to the House
- Referred to Ways and Means
DEAD BILLS
HB 10- Driver’s licenses; allow online renewal any time after expiration regardless of time transpired.
- Referred to transportation
- DEAD
HB 16 – Mississippi Highway Patrol and MBN officers; increase salaries of.
- Referred to Judiciary B; Appropriations
- DEAD
HB 18 – Medical marijuana; authorize Alcorn State University to enter into MOU for local farmers to grow for out-of-state vendors.
- Referred to Universities and Colleges
- DEAD
HB 207- Medicaid; expand eligibility under federal health care reform law.
- Referred to Medicaid; Appropriations
- DEAD
HB 316 – Kindergarten-age children; require mandatory attendance under compulsory school attendance laws.
- Referred to Education
- DEAD
HB 342 – MAEP; determine cost of using average daily membership (ADM) in lieu of ADA.
- Referred to Education; Appropriations
- DEAD
HB 355 – Department of Health; give authority to levy and collect fee on sales of medical marijuana.
- Referred to Ways and Means
- DEAD
HB 363 – Marijuana possession; revise as civil penalty.
- Referred to Judiciary B
- DEAD
HB 369 – Mississippi Emergency Communications Act; create.
- Referred to Public Utilities
- DEAD
HB 465- Compassionate Parole Eligibility Act of 2021; create.
- Referred to Corrections
- DEAD
HB 515 – Council on the Prevention of School Shootings; create to develop center in A.G.’s office to monitor online activity.
- Referred to Education; Appropriations
- DEAD
SB 2008 – Nurse practitioners; authorize to dispense legend drugs to patients
- Referred to Public Health and Welfare
- DEAD
- Referred to Labor
- Passed in Committee
- Failed in the Senate by a vote of 20 – 31
- Held on a motion to reconsider
- DEAD
SB 2034 – Alteration or renaming of historical monuments, memorials and streets; prohibit and provide sanctions.
- Referred to Public Property
- DEAD
SB 2037 – Medicaid Access and Opportunity Act of 2021; enact.
- Referred to Medicaid; Housing
- DEAD
SB 2079 – Mississippi Minimum Wage Act; establish.
- Referred to Labor; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
- DEAD
SB 2140 – Absentee voting; establish electronic application procedure for college students.
- Referred to Elections; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
- DEAD
SB 2187 – Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act; enact.
- Referred To Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
- Passed in Committee
- DEAD
SB 2196 – Appointment of officers; require Governor and Lt. Governor to make appointments to fill vacant offices within a certain period of time.
- Referred to Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
- Passed in Committee
- DEAD
SB 2262 – Mississippi Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act of 2021″; enact.
- Referred to Judiciary A
- DEAD
S. B. No. 2266 – Retail sales; prohibit seller from refusing to accept cash as a form of payment for goods and services. Double Referred to:
- Referred to Business and Financial Institutions; Judiciary, Division A
- Passed in Finance
- DEAD
SB 2281 – The Mississippi First Responder Protection Act; enact.
- Referred to Judiciary B; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
- DEAD
SB 2182 – Tobacco tax; define tobacco products to include electronic smoking devices for purposes of 15% excise tax.
- Referred to Finance
- DEAD
SB 2346 – Medicaid coverage; coverage for eligible women up to 12 months postpartum.
- Referred to Medicaid
- DEAD
SB 2364 – Fresh Start Act; remove limitations on the applicability of.
- Referred to Judiciary A
- DEAD
SB 2421 – Mississippi Emergency Communications Act; create.
- Referred to Technology; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
- DEAD
SB 2433 – Alcoholic beverages; authorize the sale of wine at grocery stores.
- Referred to Finance
- DEAD
SB 2577 – Mississippi Election Reform Act of 2021; enact.
- Referred to Elections
- DEAD
SB 2675 – Third-grade reading assessment for 2020-2021 school year; allow students who fail to be promoted to fourth grade with remediation.
- Referred to Education
- DEAD