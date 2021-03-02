Monday night, the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) released a report in the inquiry regarding Mississippi 4th District Congressman Steven Palazzo’s use of campaign funds.

While the report casts a negative light on Palazzo’s campaign expenditures, it is only a referral for additional review and not a final disciplinary action. The matter now is up for review and consideration by the House Ethics Committee.

Palazzo issued the following statement on the matter Tuesday morning:

Congressman Palazzo welcomes the opportunity to work through this process with the House Committee on Ethics and will fully cooperate with the Committee to show that he has complied with all relevant rules and standards.

This matter is the direct result of false allegations made by a primary opponent and the Campaign Legal Center claiming that the Congressman’s campaign paid him for rent of a farm in Perkinston, Mississippi. Simple investigation shows that the payments were actually made for a property in D’Iberville, Mississippi owned by the Congressman, appropriately and legally used for a campaign office and rented at fair market value.

Congressman Palazzo has retained the services of former Congressman Gregg Harper to represent him before the Committee. Harper served five terms in Congress and served on the House Committee on Ethics for two of those terms as well as one term as the Chairman of the Committee on House Administration.

Congressman Palazzo will continue to serve his constituents with honor and integrity, and he looks forward to having this matter concluded as soon as possible.

As mentioned in Palazzo’s statement, former Congressman Gregg Harper is representing Palazzo in this matter. Harper joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday morning to give an update on the matter and to provide context as the inquiry moves forward.

Watch the full interview below.