Leisure Pools, one of the world’s largest composite fiberglass swimming pool, spa and tanning ledge manufacturers, has finalized plans to establish manufacturing and distribution operations in Picayune. The project is a $3.25 million corporate investment and will create 100 jobs.

“Mississippi is a top state for companies with extensive manufacturing needs, like Leisure Pools, and our strong manufacturing workforce is always up to any task – no matter how large or small. I know Leisure Pools’ new employees will work hard to continue the company’s legacy of producing only the best fiberglass pools for its consumers,” Gov. Tate Reeves said.

Leisure Pools purchased an 83,200-square-foot facility in the Picayune Industrial Park. The new Picayune operations will enable the company to expand its presence in the Gulf States so it can better serve its growing independent dealer network, as well as the families that enjoy Leisure Pools’ wide variety of products. The company expects the Picayune facility to be operational by mid-March.

“We are dedicated to helping more families experience the happiness that comes from enjoying their own composite fiberglass swimming pool, especially when it allows the family to better enjoy their time together, in the safety and security of their own backyard,” David Pain, President & CEO of Leisure Pools. “The strategic introduction of a new facility in Picayune allows us to better fulfill this mission so that we can distribute products faster and easier for our dealers and to families within the Gulf States. This, of course, is only possible through the hard work of talented people, and we look forward to showing the world what can be accomplished with great people and the highest of standards.”

The Mississippi Development Authority qualified Leisure Pools for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Pearl River County and Mississippi Power also are assisting with the project.

“This year has gotten off to a strong start for economic development in Mississippi, and this announcement that Leisure Pools is bringing so many good manufacturing jobs to the Mississippi Gulf Coast Region continues that exciting momentum,” MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville said. “The goal of MDA is to build stronger communities through job creation and investment, and we appreciate the teams at Pearl River County Economic Development, the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors and Mississippi Power for working with MDA to help us achieve our goals for the people of Mississippi.”

###

Release from the Mississippi Development Authority.