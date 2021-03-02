NFIB State Director Dawn Starns McVea joined Y’all Politics for a discussion on how the business community is responding to the proposed state income tax phase out bill passed by the Mississippi House in HB 1439.
McVea said while the business community was initially excited about the release of the legislation, concerns have risen with the increase in sales tax, as well as other tax on things like farm and manufacturing equipment. She said the devil is in the details and is hopeful that the Mississippi Senate can tweak the legislation, or set it aside for more study to ensure businesses are not adversely effected by the income tax phase out legislation given the increases in other areas of taxation.