Governor Tate Reeves held a press conference today to discuss some of the changes in handling the COVID-19 pandemic moving forward.

In a new Executive Order to be in effect starting March 3rd through the 31st, Reeves did the following:

Lifted the mask mandate for several counties. However, cities are still able to enact their own mandates if desired. Businesses can operate without state mandated restrictions and at full capacity. Encouraged individuals to continue social distancing. K-12 schools will still be required to wear masks but outdoor sports attendance has been bumped to 50% capacity, and indoor to 25%. Stadiums and arenas can now hold 50% capacity, with Club areas at 75% and Suites also at 75%.

“Today, I signed what I expect will be one of my last executive orders regarding COVID-19. Our hospitalizations have plummeted, and our case numbers have fallen dramatically as well. In fact, our case numbers have fallen to the point where no county meets the original criteria for a mask mandate,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

“I am replacing our current orders with recommendations. Everyone should continue to listen to Dr. Dobbs and other health advisors for the best possible wisdom regarding how you can personally stem any risk of catching COVID. Their insight is valuable. The only rules that will remain in this order are a capacity limit of 50% on indoor arenas, and those that govern K-12 schools.”

Mississippians are encouraged, though not ordered, to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. K-12 schools will still require a mask where social distancing is not possible. Seating for K-12 extracurricular activities at outdoor venues is now set at 50% capacity and 25% maximum seating capacity inside. Seating capacity for indoor bowl and arena seating is now increased to 50%.

A copy of executive order 1549 can be found here.