On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves announced he would be lifting the mask mandates across the state that were implemented in previous executive orders, as well as restrictions on businesses.

Masks will still be required in schools and some capacity limitations still apply to sporting events.

Some cities across the state have chosen to keep their mask mandates in place for the time being.

City of Jackson:

“Now is not the time to let our guard down. Healthcare experts continue to advise that we are not yet at a place to remove masks. The continued evidence of Covid-19 variants supports this recommendation. The mask mandate in the City of Jackson and the Sixth Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order remains in full force and effect.” – City of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba

City of Greenville:

It remains the City of Greenville’s goal to protect and save lives during this pandemic. We are not in the clear and must not let our guards down especially with Spring Break looming. This unseen disease is still alive and well; and, there exist variants of Covid-19 in this country.

“It is premature and reckless to do so now,” said Mayor Errick D. Simmons Statement.

Recent public health statements from federal medical experts, including Dr. Fauci, do not support a lift of mask mandate at this time. It is premature and reckless to do so now. We cannot relax exercising good personal hygiene, social distancing, use of face masks and/or coverings, or let our guards down as we approach Spring Break, Easter, and other holidays.

City of Hattiesburg:

Mayor Barker announced that a new order would be coming from the city on March 3rd that would require masks to be work in Hattiesburg.

City of Vicksburg

Mayor George Flaggs said he would like to continue watching the numbers for the city before removing their current orders, which include a mask mandate, that last through April 1.

The cities orders require masks to be work inside businesses and public buildings.

